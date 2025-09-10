The Odd Chirping You Hear While Hiking In The Woods Might Be The Bizarre Call Of This Dangerous Apex Predator

One of the joys of hiking is to immerse yourself in the natural world and take in all the sights, sounds, smells, and sensations. One such sound could be a high-pitched chirp, which you might initially attribute to a bird. However, this chirping could turn out to be something much more dangerous: a mountain lion call.

From the Griffith Observatory hike in Los Angeles to the remote Big Bend National Park in southwest Texas, mountain lions can be found across much of the American West. And, while you're unlikely to actually see a mountain lion while you're out on a hike, you might hear their distinct chirp.

The unnerving mountain lion scream is perhaps the more well-known of the mountain lion vocalizations. It often signals a female mountain lion in search of a mate, or males asserting dominance. Meanwhile, the more delicate mountain lion chirp is a contact call that can be heard over long distances. Basically, think of these chirps as mountain lions telling each other: "Hey, I'm here, and I'm not going to hurt you. Just checking in." It's also often used between a mother and her cubs, so they can keep track of each other.