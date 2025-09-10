The Odd Chirping You Hear While Hiking In The Woods Might Be The Bizarre Call Of This Dangerous Apex Predator
One of the joys of hiking is to immerse yourself in the natural world and take in all the sights, sounds, smells, and sensations. One such sound could be a high-pitched chirp, which you might initially attribute to a bird. However, this chirping could turn out to be something much more dangerous: a mountain lion call.
From the Griffith Observatory hike in Los Angeles to the remote Big Bend National Park in southwest Texas, mountain lions can be found across much of the American West. And, while you're unlikely to actually see a mountain lion while you're out on a hike, you might hear their distinct chirp.
The unnerving mountain lion scream is perhaps the more well-known of the mountain lion vocalizations. It often signals a female mountain lion in search of a mate, or males asserting dominance. Meanwhile, the more delicate mountain lion chirp is a contact call that can be heard over long distances. Basically, think of these chirps as mountain lions telling each other: "Hey, I'm here, and I'm not going to hurt you. Just checking in." It's also often used between a mother and her cubs, so they can keep track of each other.
What to do if you hear a mountain lion on a hike
Mountain lions are typically more active in the mornings and evenings, so definitely keep your eyes and ears open at those times. Even if you hear the chirp of a mountain lion when you're out on the trail, the mountain lion in question will probably stay out of your sight as they're not typically interested in people. That said, the noise can be a signal to you, letting you know that mountain lions are in the area. If you do happen to hear it, start talking or singing, even if just to yourself, to help alert the mountain lion to your presence. That way, they can avoid you as necessary.
Similarly to how you should react if you encounter a bear — specifically, a black bear — when you're hiking or camping, if you do happen to see a mountain lion out in the wild, stand your ground and make yourself large by opening your jacket and raising your arms. Whatever you do, don't run away or turn around — this can trigger their chase instinct. Additionally, speak firmly, but don't scream. These responses are all designed to help you not seem like prey, and signal you as a larger predator that they don't want to mess with. Finally, in the rare, and worst-case, scenario that a mountain lion does attack, try to fight back using rocks, sticks, or even your bare hands.