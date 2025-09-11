One Of The Highest-Rated Camping Spots Near Wisconsin Dells Is A Unique Lake With A Beautiful Beach
Narcissus famously turned into a flower while staring at his reflection in the smooth, glassy surface of a still water. The Greek myth usually serves as a warning against vanity. It can just as easily be about the soothing joy of finding a patch of water so calm, it's practically a mirror. In which case, the self-absorbed Narcissus easily could've planted himself at Wisconsin's Mirror Lake State Park, which has a unique lake, beautiful beach, and tranquil waters worth gazing into.
The 2,200-acre park offers a bucolic, peaceful escape away from the gushing waters of the nearby Wisconsin Dells, also known as "The Water Park Capital of the World." The lake's calm, glass-like surface lives up to its name. Surrounding it, a bonanza of activities awaits, from picnic areas to winding hiking or biking trails. The state park also has a designated natural area in its northwest corner, the Mirror Lake Pine Oak Forest, an ethereal mix of big trees, ponds, and arresting sandstone bluffs. Best of all, the park's highest-rated camping spots make it a perfect one-stop getaway for a longer weekend of peace and quiet.
Exploring Mirror Lake's serene waters
Mirror Lake's tranquil waters make it an ideal escape for paddlers. Kayaks and canoes cross its surface with ease, making them ideal mobile outposts for fishing and birdwatching. The people-powered crafts also let visitors get an up-close view of the park's imposing sandstone banks, which tower over the lake's waters, reaching 50 feet in height. Paddlers can encounter a rich tapestry of wildlife along the way, with mink, coyotes, beavers and cottontail rabbits all calling the state park home. Those who didn't bring their own boat can rent a canoe, kayak, pontoon, or stand-up paddleboard at the boat launch.
Those not keen on getting on the water should certainly consider getting in it. The lake's vaunted beach and picnic area hum with activity during the warmer months. The sand volleyball court — nets gratis but you'll need to bring a ball — offers a good place to work up a sweat, while the kids can tire themselves out at the playground. If you're not keen on getting bombarded by the summer sun, you can duck under the open shelter, less than a football field away. Just practice your best safety protocols in the water, as there is no lifeguard on duty.
The logistics of visiting Mirror Lake State Park
If you can drive to Mirror Lake State Park, do so. Those who have to fly in should book a flight for the closest major transit hub, Austin Straubel International Airport, which is two-and-a-half hours away. If you're in the mood for even more lakeside fun, you'll find a paradise for windsurfing and world-class fishing at Lake Winnebago, which is along the way.
You won't have to look far for accommodations. The park's 151 campsites sit right next to the lake, the thick woods giving shelter from the sun and offering a sense of solitude. They feature all the modern camping facilities one would need for an ideal week away, from showers to electricity, and even a playground. Be sure to reserve your site ahead of time, as required, and consider bringing the five items that make for a quick and easy camping retreat. Also pack binoculars to help spot wildlife, or even a camera with a terrific zoom lens.
There's no wrong time to visit Mirror Lake State Park, as it even offers winter activities like snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. Just select a time of year that suits your plan. Visitors hoping to go ice fishing, for example, shouldn't book a July outing. While there, feel free to stare into the water as long as you like.