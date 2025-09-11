One Of The Highest-Rated Camping Spots Near Wisconsin Dells Is A Unique Lake With A Beautiful Beach

If you can drive to Mirror Lake State Park, do so. Those who have to fly in should book a flight for the closest major transit hub, Austin Straubel International Airport, which is two-and-a-half hours away. If you're in the mood for even more lakeside fun, you'll find a paradise for windsurfing and world-class fishing at Lake Winnebago, which is along the way.

You won't have to look far for accommodations. The park's 151 campsites sit right next to the lake, the thick woods giving shelter from the sun and offering a sense of solitude. They feature all the modern camping facilities one would need for an ideal week away, from showers to electricity, and even a playground. Be sure to reserve your site ahead of time, as required, and consider bringing the five items that make for a quick and easy camping retreat. Also pack binoculars to help spot wildlife, or even a camera with a terrific zoom lens.

There's no wrong time to visit Mirror Lake State Park, as it even offers winter activities like snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. Just select a time of year that suits your plan. Visitors hoping to go ice fishing, for example, shouldn't book a July outing. While there, feel free to stare into the water as long as you like.