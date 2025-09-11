South Carolina's State Park Known For Its Historic 16-Mile Recreation Trail Is Surrounded By Majestic Mountains
Tucked away in the Piedmont region of South Carolina — an area famed for its rolling hills and rich natural resources — the natural beauty of Kings Mountain State Park is pretty hard to ignore. The 6,885-acre recreation area, which is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, lies about 20 miles northeast of Gaffney, a lovely town nicknamed the "Peach Capital of South Carolina." The park is snuggled into the foothills of the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains and bounded by rocky outcrops, with lofty hardwood trees woven throughout. You will have to hand over a few bucks to explore the grounds ($3 for adults and $1 for kids, at the time of writing), but the chance to take in the park's idyllic views means it'll be money well spent.
With that being said, Kings Mountain isn't all just good looks. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the state park is imbued with rich history, too. Kings Mountain is one of 16 state parks that were created by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), a voluntary public work relief program launched by President Franklin Roosevelt to give unemployed men jobs during the Great Depression.
Much like the beautiful "parkitecture" hotels in U.S. national parks, you can still see the CCC's distinctive craftsmanship throughout much of Kings Mountain State Park. "Parkitecture," a rustic architectural style that emphasizes natural building elements, is alive in the impressive stonework of Kings Mountain's bathhouse and dam, as well as the many other historic structures and hiking paths that are still around today, including a 16-mile recreation trail that'll take you through the site of a Revolutionary War battle.
History and lakeside scenery in Kings Mountain State Park
If you're a fan of American history and the great outdoors, go ahead and lace up your hiking boots because you're in for a real treat. Kings Mountain State Park stands right next door to Kings Mountain National Military Park, a preservation area that was established to commemorate the site of the 1780 Battle of Kings Mountain, which proved to be a pivotal victory for the American Patriots during the Revolutionary War.
You can wander through the historic battle grounds via the aforementioned 16-mile Kings Mountain Hiking Trail, also known as the Kings Mountain National Recreation Trail. The moderately challenging loop straddles the neighboring parks, twisting and turning around some pretty stellar sights. Towards the northeastern corner of Kings Mountain, you can see the 13-acre Lake Crawford, one of two reservoirs created by the CCC workers, the other being the larger 63-acre Lake York. The water may look enticing for a dip, but swimming has been prohibited in both lakes since the early aughts, so you'll have to take in the views from dry land.
If you want to hunker down for the evening, be sure to pack your best camping gear for a more comfortable night outdoors. An RV and tent campground can be found near Lake Crawford. There are also several backcountry campsites along the winding recreation trail if you'd prefer a more primitive experience. The national military park's visitor center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
Tackle the others trails of Kings Mountain
In addition to the miles upon miles of hiking paths, the good folks of the CCC constructed roads, bridges, picnic shelters, and cabins, much of which you can see along your Kings Mountain journey. Have a snack at the picnic area before setting out on the 1.2-mile Kings Mountain Nature Trail loop. The path features interpretive signs along the way, so you can learn more about the history of the park and its native flora and fauna as you roam. Keep your eyes peeled for wild turkey and other birds, such as American robins, mourning doves, and red-bellied woodpeckers, as well as rabbits and deer.
To immerse yourself in more of the region's incredible history, step back in time on the Living History Farm Trail. The 1.5-mile path winds through an 1800s-era yeoman farmstead, which is open for self-guided tours. Imagine what life was like on a pioneer homestead as you meander among the old structures, which include a two-story farmhouse, barn, smokehouse, cotton gin, and blacksmith shop. "It is a fascinating glimpse into the past, presented in such a way that your teenagers may even pay attention," one past visitor shared on Tripadvisor.
For those who'd like to trek through the park on horseback, a looped equestrian path spans over 30 miles. This trail will also take you through both the Kings Mountain State Park and the Kings Mountain National Military Park, offering sweeping views of the mountains along the way.