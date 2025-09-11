South Carolina's State Park Known For Its Historic 16-Mile Recreation Trail Is Surrounded By Majestic Mountains

Tucked away in the Piedmont region of South Carolina — an area famed for its rolling hills and rich natural resources — the natural beauty of Kings Mountain State Park is pretty hard to ignore. The 6,885-acre recreation area, which is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, lies about 20 miles northeast of Gaffney, a lovely town nicknamed the "Peach Capital of South Carolina." The park is snuggled into the foothills of the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains and bounded by rocky outcrops, with lofty hardwood trees woven throughout. You will have to hand over a few bucks to explore the grounds ($3 for adults and $1 for kids, at the time of writing), but the chance to take in the park's idyllic views means it'll be money well spent.

With that being said, Kings Mountain isn't all just good looks. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the state park is imbued with rich history, too. Kings Mountain is one of 16 state parks that were created by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), a voluntary public work relief program launched by President Franklin Roosevelt to give unemployed men jobs during the Great Depression.

Much like the beautiful "parkitecture" hotels in U.S. national parks, you can still see the CCC's distinctive craftsmanship throughout much of Kings Mountain State Park. "Parkitecture," a rustic architectural style that emphasizes natural building elements, is alive in the impressive stonework of Kings Mountain's bathhouse and dam, as well as the many other historic structures and hiking paths that are still around today, including a 16-mile recreation trail that'll take you through the site of a Revolutionary War battle.