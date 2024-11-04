The 5 Most Beautiful Parkitecture Hotels In US National Parks

There are currently 63 national parks in the U.S., all created to help protect and preserve some of the country's most incredible landscapes and cultural monuments. With such beauty, hundreds of millions of people visit the parks every year. While many of these natural destinations are perfect places to break out your gear for a quick and easy camping retreat, plenty of them have hotels, and some of these accommodations follow a unique architecture style called "parkitecture."

Buildings created in a parkitecture style are "infused with native materials, natural whole logs, and built by hand (or meant to look as if it was)," according to the National Park Service website, and these structures are designed to blend in — not compete — with the surrounding landscapes. Hotels aren't the only buildings on national park land; campgrounds, visitor centers, and even entrance signs can all be considered parkitecture. But what makes the hotels so fantastic is that they're some of the most impressive examples of parkitecture that you can find. Many of them were built in the early days of the National Park Service to help tempt tourists to visit the parks before they became as accessible and popular as they are today. These five hotels are all found inside national parks and are incredible examples of classic parkitecture. Staying in them is like staying in a piece of history.

