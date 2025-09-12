'America's Oldest Restaurant' Is In A New York Village With Taverns, Historic Structures, And Trails

It's probably not surprising, but New York was the most-visited state by international tourists in 2024. There are near-innumerable reasons to pencil a trip to New York into your diary, with some of the most iconic attractions in the world scattered throughout iconic Manhattan and many smaller towns landing on travelers' radars, like this charming village for book lovers in the Catskill Mountains. The state embodies modern America; it's a glittering hub of capitalism and larger-than-life braggadocio, a kind of physical manifestation of the American dream. But New York also has a storied — and by American standards, ancient — history. For proof, look no further than the village of Tappan.

Located 12 miles north of New York City, Tappan was settled in the late 17th century by Dutch farmers and emancipated Black families. Around a century later, the handsome DeWint House, built with Dutch brick and native red sandstone, was the HQ of General George Washington during the Revolutionary War. The Orangetown Resolutions, protesting laws passed by British Parliament, were also signed here on July 4, 1774, exactly two years before the Declaration of Independence.

Tappan is home to the '76 House, which was built in 1668 and famously served food to travelers, patriots, and army generals in the late 1700s. Considered "America's Oldest Restaurant," the '76 House remains open for business today and is Tappan's Number 1 ranked restaurant on TripAdvisor. If you want to skip New York's tourist traps (like Times Square), a day trip to Tappan and its historic tavern is a great alternative.