Hidden In New York's Catskill Mountains Is A Charming Little Village Dedicated To Book Lovers

If you enjoy reading, you probably find comfort in being surrounded by books. The earthy-sweet smell of novels you've owned since childhood, the wisdom and wonder contained within their pages, and the names on fraying spines that remind you of epic journeys taken only in the mind. Now imagine a whole village dedicated to the preservation of books. You'll find just that in the sleepy town of Hobart, tucked away in New York's Catskill Mountains. While reading for pleasure has diminished across the country, this small village offers hope to America's bibliophiles and lovers of old books.

To onlookers in the late 20th century, nothing about Hobart suggested it would be a pioneer of anything. Don Dales, a local investor and bookshop owner, told The Guardian that in 1999, "Hobart was essentially a ghost town." There was a settlement here as far back as the mid-18th century, and following the American Revolutionary War, it grew slowly into a village of agriculture and commerce connected to the rest of New York State via a railway line (which is now part of a scenic trail). But as with many villages whose economies were built on farming and/or manufacturing, Hobart's story in the latter half of the 1900s was one of precipitous and inevitable decline. Who knew that an ancient form of technology would spur a reinvention? The dreamy town of Windham may be the gem of the Catskills, but if pre-loved books are your thing, there's no better vacation spot in this stunning mountain range than Hobart.