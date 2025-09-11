What Cheeky TV Travel Host Tracee Ellis Ross' Looks For When Picking A Solo Vacation Destination

Award-winning actor, producer, beauty brand CEO, and TV travel host Tracee Ellis Ross is a force of nature who relishes her downtime on luxurious solo travel adventures. The jet-setting daughter of Motown songstress Diana Ross has been solo traveling for years, first venturing out at age 24 to Pink Sandals Resort on the Bahamas' Harbour Island, which boasts one of the 25 best beaches in the Caribbean. To this day, Tracee still carves out "me-time" to travel the world on her own terms at least once a year. With her show on Roku, "Solo Traveling With Tracee Ellis Ross," the globe-trotting dynamo transports viewers right along with her on solo adventures to places like Spain, Morocco, and Mexico. After two decades of indulgent individual adventures, Ross knows exactly what she's looking for when picking a solo vacation destination.

Trip planning begins with a simple question: What kind of experience does she want to have? No matter what experience or far-flung corner of the globe Ross chooses, her unapologetically decadent nature usually lands her in one of the world's most luxurious resorts. "My career is very much do, do, do, and when I'm on vacation by myself, I get to sit and be. Which is why I love a good resort. Everything is taken care of, and I don't have to think or plan anything," the star of the TV show "Black-ish" told Conde Nast Traveler.

Ross is all about a balanced and well-planned itinerary. She relies on friends and family scattered around the globe to advise her on where to eat and play in a destination. She never packs too much in. "You don't want to need a vacation from the vacation. I come home from my solo trips and I'm, like, ready to jive back into my life," she shared with the BBC in a recent interview.