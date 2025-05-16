The Most Luxurious All-Inclusive Resorts Across The World, According To Travelers
When the rich and famous go on vacation, they go to luxury properties that many of us can only dream of. These types of travelers like to go to all-inclusive resorts where they have the peace of mind that everything will be taken care of without the need to leave the property. Luxury doesn't always mean opulently decorated villas. Some of the most luxurious stays in fact falls under glamping, but they offer access to locations not available to the public, with the most beautiful views and natural settings.
Luxury also doesn't mean decadent meals and caviar every night, though it does mean good food made with fresh and nourishing ingredients. Above all, the service makes guests feel like royalty. Some of these resorts are remote and exclusive, offering first-row access to pristine natural beauty and privacy that's highly sought after by celebrities and billionaires. Over the years, all-inclusives have gotten better than ever, with resorts that have gotten more luxurious and exclusive. Here are the most luxurious all-inclusive resorts in the world curated based on travelers' reviews, awards, and more.
Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge, Canada
Yes, Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge is a glamping outfit, but this is the kind of luxury glamping that deserves a spot on this list. Clayoquot is remote and accessible via a short seaplane ride from Vancouver. Being surrounded by the pristine beauty of the Pacific Northwest like you do here is a luxury in itself, but the amenities are also top-notch. All the meals here are included with your stay and prepared using the best ingredients from British Columbia by an executive chef who's staged at some of the best restaurants in the world, including Noma and WD 50. Wines sourced from British Columbia and beyond are also included, and guests can sip craft cocktails while staring at the sunset.
It's not just the food and drinks, but a stay here also includes many experiences, so guests can explore the natural beauty. Some of the excursions include a boat tour of Clayoquot Sound in search of wildlife (whales and bears!), guided hikes, canyoning, horseback riding, and more. The tents are all well-equipped with comfortable king-size beds, electricity, and even heated bathroom floors. Fresh coffee is delivered every morning in a Yeti mug so you can perk up before heading to the main lodge for some crab eggs Benedict.
Twin Farms, Vermont
This resort in Vermont is considered one of the best all-inclusives in the United States, and it also stands as one of the best in the world. Twin Farms is a luxurious stay that includes pretty much everything you could want. All meals are included, from farm-to-table multicourse dinners and picnic lunches anywhere you want on the 300-acre property. Drinks and snacks are offered in the afternoon, and alcohol, from cocktails to champagne, is included. The food is prepared using seasonal ingredients from local Vermont producers.
A vacation at this rural Vermont resort is all about slowing down and enjoying the bucolic environment. The activities that it offers vary by season. During the warmer part of the year, there's hiking, tennis, kayaking, and more. In the winter, guests can go skiing, snowshoeing, or sledding. No matter the season, though, everyone gets to unwind in the saltwater Onsen.
Art lovers would also appreciate their stay here as Twin Farms' founder has quite the private art collection, and the works are displayed throughout the resort. Didn't pack enough clothes? That's not a problem here. The all inclusive rate also gets guests laundry service.
Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, Maldives
There is certainly no shortage of luxury properties in the Maldives, but Kudadoo Maldives Private Island is one of the most luxurious eco-resorts in this island nation. All the residences at Kudadoo are overwater villas set on top of a calm lagoon. They're built using eco-friendly materials and come with a private butler who will ensure your vacation goes smoothly. Wine and dine to your heart's content at Kudadoo, since all meals and alcoholic drinks are part of the all-inclusive package. The only part that requires an additional charge is dining at the resort's undersea restaurant or ordering wines from The Owner's Private Cellar.
Unlike many all-inclusives that usually only include non-motorized watersports, at Kudadoo, you can go jet skiing or kiteboarding with no additional charge. Excursions beyond the island are also available at any time. Guests who stay here can get unlimited spa treatments, from massages to facials, or just relax in the sauna or salt room. You can feel good about indulging in all the luxury here, as Kudadoo has been recognized as one of the most sustainable resorts in the Maldives.
COMO Laucala Island, Fiji
If you want to know where the ultra-wealthy and famous like to vacation, it's the celebrities' favorite all-inclusive COMO Laucala Island in Fiji, which has hosted stars like George Clooney and Oprah Winfrey. The resort is located on a seven-mile-long private island with only 24 residences, ensuring privacy and exclusivity. There are four different settings you can choose from for your residence, such as the jungle or the beach, but each one boasts a private pool, sundeck, lounge, and a personal butler.
All meals and alcoholic beverages are included, of course, except for some special vintages of wine and champagne. There are two restaurants to choose from, plus a lounge with a sunset view, and a beach bar. In-room dining is also available all day. The food is prepared using ingredients grown on the island and designed around health and sustainability.
There's no lack of activities here that are all included with your stay. The resort has an 18-hole championship course for the golf lovers. You can spend your day scuba diving, snorkeling, or enjoying plenty of motorized watersports from jet skiing to underwater scootering. Just want to relax? All adult guests also get a 60-minute welcome massage.
The Brando, Tahiti
Famed actor Marlon Brando first came across the atoll that The Brando now sits on while looking for filming locations for "Mutiny on the Bounty." The atoll is called Tetiaroa, and it's located a 20-minute flight away from Tahiti. Once you're here, it's easy to see why Marlon Brando was obsessed with the place. All the villas here are sustainably built, and the resort was the first in the world to receive LEED Platinum Certification. That doesn't mean it lacks any creature comforts, though. Each villa comes with a private pool, a living room with a large screen TV, and an outdoor dining area.
Of course, dining is all included, and guests can choose between a menu of local Polynesian ingredients prepared using French techniques, teppanyaki, or casual beachside dining. Chef Jean Imbert has quite a pedigree, having previously worked at Plaza Athenee in Paris and Cheval-Blanc in St. Barth. Guests can feel free to partake in beer, wine, and champagne during their stay. Daily excursions are part of the inclusions and range from kayaking to archaeological tours. For guests who just want to take it easy, the all-inclusive rate also comes with a daily spa treatment per person.
Shinta Mani Wild, Cambodia
The Shinta Mani Wild experience starts before you even arrive. After a drive from either Columbia's largest city, Phnom Penh, or Sihanoukville to the middle of the Southern Cardamom National Park, the staff will take you to a tower in the jungle, from which point you will zipline to the hotel itself. There are 15 tents at Shinta Mani Wild, and they are air-conditioned and furnished with comfortable mattresses and antique furniture. Each tent comes with a bathtub perched on the riverside deck.
The food is beautifully prepared using ingredients from the on-site farm or foraged from the surrounding forest. All the beer, wines, and cocktails you might want are included with your stay. Sure, there's a dining area where you can enjoy your meals, but why not take advantage of the stunning nature that surrounds you while you're here? The Shinta Mani Wild staff is happy to set up picnics above a waterfall or in the forest.
When you're ready to head out, go on the expedition boat to explore the area. Don't worry, there's a full bar on board. You can spend hours kayaking and hiking around here, and when you're done, relax with a foot massage by the river.
The Retreat, Costa Rica
The Retreat is a luxury wellness resort tucked in a rainforest in Costa Rica, just 40 minutes away from Costa Rica. Opened by wellness life coach Diana Stobo, the resort is perched on top of a quartz mountain that supposedly has healing energies and is truly meant for those looking for a wellness-oriented vacation. All the rooms have calming neutral tones and a mountain view. While The Retreat is not an exclusively all-inclusive property, it offers inclusive packages that are centered around different wellness purposes, from detox to emotional healing.
The packages offer all that you'd need for a healing getaway. The most basic package includes a welcome consultation, all meals that are designed to be healthy and revitalizing, a wellness cooking class, yoga sessions, hikes, and even a massage. Other packages revolve around different issues such as emotional healing or menopause, and the luxury spa healing & beautifying package even includes 11 different spa sessions you can do over seven days. Of course, guests are encouraged to hike and explore the lush mountain.
Alila Ventana Big Sur, California
Nestled in Big Sur, the luxurious coastal Californian resort, Alila Ventana Big Sur, has stunning coastal and redwood views. Alila Ventana wasn't always all-inclusive, but it made the shift in 2020. Now, a stay at Alila Ventana includes all meals, which you can take in your room, on the terrace, or at The Sur House. Guests generally seem to enjoy the food at Alila Ventana, but note that alcoholic beverages aren't included.
The stay also includes various activities such as tai chi, yoga, and hikes. Of course, guests can take a swim in one of the two outdoor pools while taking in the views of the redwoods and mountains, or relax by soaking in the Japanese hot baths that are heated to 104 degrees all year. The guest rooms here are all well-appointed, but those who can should splurge for a forest shower suite or a vista hot tub suite, where you can soak or shower on your own private deck with a calming view of the forest.
One & Only Gorilla's Nest, Rwanda
For those of us who love wildlife and safari, gorilla trekking is most likely on the bucket list. Well, there's perhaps no gorilla trekking lodging option more luxurious than One & Only Gorilla's Nest in Rwanda. While the gorilla trekking permit must be purchased separately due to government regulations, One & Only can prepare you for everything else you need.
There are only 21 chic lodges and suites on the property, nestled among eucalyptus trees, and each one includes a balcony, outdoor shower, and a soaking tub. There are electric bikes guests can use to explore the property, or you can call for a ride on a buggy. Your stay here includes three meals a day with alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, and guest reviews say that the staff will set up your meals at different locations each day to keep things interesting.
Service is truly top-notch, and the staff has thought of everything to make your stay special. Got muddy during your trek or other activities? Don't worry. The staff here will clean your shoes after each excursion and launder your clothes for you. Guests even get a quick chair massage after returning from a trek, talk about pampering!
Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort, Mexico
Naviva in the verdant jungles of Punta Mita, Mexico, is an adults-only glamping experience from a brand well known in the luxury travel world, The Four Seasons. Naviva was the brand's first glamping resort in the Americas. The 48-acre property has only 15 tented bungalows, ensuring a sense of privacy for all guests. All the bungalows have ocean views and a private plunge pool, while some also offer a large veranda.
Naviva is an all-inclusive property where all meals and beverages, including premium wine and spirits, are part of the daily room rate. Different experiences are also covered, from shore fishing to snorkeling to a temazcal ceremony to a guided Mexican boxing session. The resort also hosts events throughout the year that are free for guests, such as agave-paired dinners with local distillers and field trips with a marine biologist. All guests also receive one complimentary spa treatment for each stay. Really want to get a boost on your fitness regimen? The stay also includes free personal training.
Jumby Bay Island, Antigua
Jumby Bay Island is a 300-acre private island resort located just off the main island of Antigua that is accessible only by boat. Jumby Bay offers an elegant Caribbean getaway and has hosted celebrities like Mariah Carey and Will Smith. One of the main attractions here is, of course, the white sand beaches of the island itself. Regardless of which one you book, all the suites have a contemporary design and offer ocean views. If that's not enough, the resort has three pools, three tennis courts, and a fitness center.
Naturally, all the meals are included, as well as all drinks (the house champagne is the well-known brand Taittinger). The signature restaurant is called The Estate House and offers a fine dining experience with a Caribbean twist. Between non-motorized watersports equipment like kayaks to motorized ones like waterskiing and Hobie Cats, there are plenty of ways to hit the warm Caribbean water. Back at the resort, there are often rum tastings, cooking classes, and special dining pop-ups. This resort is a family-friendly resort, and there is a kids' club available for the young guests on the island.
Ambergris Cay, Turks and Caicos
Turks and Caicos itself seems to be synonymous with a luxury destination, yet the private island resort of Ambergris Cay takes it a step further. Ambergris Cay originally started as an island community of private homeowners, but it opened as a resort in 2019. In addition to private residences, there are only 28 villas and bungalows on the 1100-acre island, perfect for travelers looking for a secluded getaway. The resort's inclusion starts with round-trip transfers from Providenciales International Airport to Ambergris Cay, setting the tone for the rest of the stay.
The resort prides itself on providing a tailored experience for each guest. Dining is all included, and the chefs are happy to try and accommodate any off-menu requests, as long as they have the ingredients. Beer, house wine, and cocktails are also provided at no additional charge, but the best place to drink is at the floating Hangover Tiki Bar. Be sure to take advantage of the turquoise waters of Turks and Caicos with complimentary activities from snorkeling to paddle boarding. Bicycles are available to guests who want to explore the island.
Methodology
The list is partially composed of resorts I have followed over the years in an aspirational manner, as they are known to be favorites of the ultra-rich and famous. In addition, I scoured travel forums like those on Reddit and FlyerTalk, as well as published lists of luxury all-inclusive resorts. I also looked at whether the resorts have received accolades awarded to luxury properties, such as the Michelin Key, Forbes Star Rating, Fodor's Finest Hotel Awards and others. The resorts range from properties on private islands to jungle retreats, but they attract the luxury market thanks to their exclusivity and privacy, combined with stunning locations and great service.