Why You Should Think Twice Before Using Third Party Flight Sites

If you're a savvy traveler, you're likely familiar with flight tracking, the affordable hack that can help you fly for less thanks to third-party travel websites like ​​Priceline, Expedia, Kayak, and Hopper. If you've ever used one of these, you likely noticed that some of the cheapest flights are through sites like Trip.com, Travelcation, and Travel Wings, listed at prices significantly lower than the original airlines' own fares. Much like other Reddit users in the r/TravelHacks subreddit, you may have asked yourself, "How is this possible? Is there some kind of catch?" Or, is using these sites an effective way to save money while booking flights?

The unfortunate answer is that while third-party sites offer the allure of convenience and lower prices through promotions, those savings can come at a real cost. While not inherently fraudulent, third-party booking introduces extra layers of complexity to your travel agenda, particularly if things go awry. As pointed out in the r/Flights subreddit, "The 3rd party prices may not be accurate, cached and have additional fees applied when you actually come to pay," ballooning the actual cost beyond the airlines' original fare. Or they might offer a flight itinerary that's not even available on the original airline's website, drawing you in with a bait-and-switch before offering a different flight at a higher price.

Booking these supposedly cheaper fares also leaves you vulnerable in ways direct booking can prevent — you'll have limited airline support and difficulty changing your flights if something does go wrong. As u/Curlytomato points out, it is the third-party sites and not you that "are the airlines customer and the airline will usually only deal with them as the booking agent." Additionally, if your third-party itinerary includes transfers through separate airlines, you will have no protection for ongoing flights.