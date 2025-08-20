This Affordable Flight Hack Could Have You Flying For Far Less Than You Ever Thought Possible This Year
Most people know the feeling of saving money on travel. It's like being the only kid on the bounce house. This is why people seek out budget-friendly travel hacks, such as flying with Allegiant Air, North America's best low-cost carrier for 2025, or avoiding unnecessary upgrades that aren't worth the extra cost. If you're wanting to save more on flights to afford a vacation this year, tracking the prices online might help you do exactly that.
Tracking flight prices isn't exactly new information for seasoned travelers. However, infrequent and frequent flyers alike may not be using these tools as effectively as they should. Google Flights offers one of the best tracking tools out there, but finding the cheapest flights isn't as simple as throwing in some dates and waiting for the email prompts. If you're prioritizing affordability, you need to be flexible with your dates and be open to tracking multiple destinations or departure airports at once.
The great news is that any online flight tracker worth its salt can set alerts for multiple airports or dates, which is one of the most effective ways to save money when booking flights. For instance, Skyscanner's tracker can cover a wide date range and has an Explore Everywhere function for travelers looking for the cheapest destinations. You can also have more than one tracker or filter while searching to prevent any deals from slipping through. "Think of a flight price tracker as your personal travel assistant," said Jesse Neugarten, CEO of Dollar Flight Club, in Reader's Digest. "It keeps tabs on airfare around the clock and alerts you when prices drop so you can jump on a great deal."
How to make online flight trackers work harder
The more you understand your flight tracker, the more you can save. At first glance, Google Flights has a fairly straightforward user interface. However, if you drill down into its features, you can discover a whole assortment of tools to help you find the cheapest itinerary. The ability to choose multiple legs can save you money if you're traveling to Europe and can't find cheap flights from your nearest airport, as flying to a major international hub first could be cheaper. However, preparation is key, since the best time for buying international flight tickets is months in advance.
With Google, you're able to shorten or extend your trip with the calendar, review the price history, and use the in-depth flight insights for itinerary suggestions that can also cut down on costs. The latter has been known to save people over $150 at times. One of the best parts of using these tools is that you no longer have to spend hours comparing flights online. They do it for you, saving you precious time from your already busy schedule. You can even check if your flight can be purchased with points by using the Points Path extension in Google Chrome.
You can find numerous flight trackers online, including the aforementioned Google Flights and Skyscanner. Priceline, Expedia, Kayak, and Hopper also offer tracking tools with unique selling points, such as paying extra to freeze an airfare's price if you don't want to purchase it right away. The trick is to avoid relying solely on one tool and to pull the trigger on the airfare once it suits your budget. Gambling on the fare continuing to decrease is risky. You can also save money on flights you've already booked, so long as your chosen fare includes refunds or credits. Just rebook on the lower price once you get the alert.