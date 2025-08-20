This Affordable Flight Hack Could Have You Flying For Far Less Than You Ever Thought Possible This Year

Most people know the feeling of saving money on travel. It's like being the only kid on the bounce house. This is why people seek out budget-friendly travel hacks, such as flying with Allegiant Air, North America's best low-cost carrier for 2025, or avoiding unnecessary upgrades that aren't worth the extra cost. If you're wanting to save more on flights to afford a vacation this year, tracking the prices online might help you do exactly that.

Tracking flight prices isn't exactly new information for seasoned travelers. However, infrequent and frequent flyers alike may not be using these tools as effectively as they should. Google Flights offers one of the best tracking tools out there, but finding the cheapest flights isn't as simple as throwing in some dates and waiting for the email prompts. If you're prioritizing affordability, you need to be flexible with your dates and be open to tracking multiple destinations or departure airports at once.

The great news is that any online flight tracker worth its salt can set alerts for multiple airports or dates, which is one of the most effective ways to save money when booking flights. For instance, Skyscanner's tracker can cover a wide date range and has an Explore Everywhere function for travelers looking for the cheapest destinations. You can also have more than one tracker or filter while searching to prevent any deals from slipping through. "Think of a flight price tracker as your personal travel assistant," said Jesse Neugarten, CEO of Dollar Flight Club, in Reader's Digest. "It keeps tabs on airfare around the clock and alerts you when prices drop so you can jump on a great deal."