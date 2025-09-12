Rick Steves Says There's No Shame In 'Tour Freeloading' To Get The Most Out Of Your Museum Visit

Travel expert Rick Steves is full of practical advice on how to get the most out of your European vacation. This is especially true when it comes to the artwork. According to him, the best Monet experience in Paris can be found in smaller museums rather than at the Musée d'Orsay, and no trip to Pompeii is complete without a visit to its "Secret Room" frescoes in the National Archaeological Museum of Naples.

Beyond that, Steves also has plenty of wisdom when it comes to maximizing the value of any museum visit. After all, tickets can be quite pricey, and you shouldn't always be forced to pay for a tour guide or audio tour on top of an entry fee — especially if you're only interested in a particular piece or room.

Instead, Steves champions a cheeky, yet clever, way to enrich your time at the museum once you're inside: eavesdropping on tour guides, or "tour freeloading." According to his website, "If you're especially interested in a particular piece of art, spend a half hour studying it and listening to each passing tour guide tell his or her story about David or the Mona Lisa." He further explains: "They each do their own research and come up with a different angle to share. Much of it is true." Now, imagine if you'd instead paid the price of the tour, only to spend but a few minutes with, and receive a single story about, an artwork you've waited your entire life to see? Steves' suggestion provides you an opportunity to take a seminar on the subject of your choice. A chance to become an expert on one of the art world's greatest masterpieces.