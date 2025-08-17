Rick Steves Says No Trip To Pompeii Is Complete Without A Stop To See The Forbidden 'Secret Room' Frescoes

If you've never been there before, you may be wondering whether Pompeii is a tourist trap or a must-see on your vacation to Italy. According to travel expert Rick Steves, visiting Europe's ancient sites allows you to appreciate history without needing to go back to school. He advocates for a trip to Pompeii on his website: Thanks to the volcanic eruption that preserved it, frozen in time, "its ruins offer the best look anywhere at life in an ancient Roman town, with its gridded street plan, villas and homes, commercial buildings, public baths, and colorful frescoes left remarkably intact." However, Steves says that no trip to Pompeii is complete without dropping into the National Archaeological Museum of Naples (MANN) to see the forbidden Secret Room.

The colorful frescoes within this room offer a truly candid look into the tastes of the ancient Romans — too candid, in fact, for the delicate imaginations of Italians during the Romantic period, when they were first discovered. To quote Steves, the artworks "were considered so bawdy that by the time they made it here, in 1819, they could be viewed only with permission from the king." It took nearly 200 years for the museum's curators to exhibit the Secret Room for public viewing. Opened in 2000, the updated display was described as "exhaustively illustrat[ing] the different aspects of sexuality in the ancient world" (via MANN).

In addition to real paintings from the walls of wealthy homes, the Secret Room contains at least 250 suggestive banquet furnishings, phallus-shaped street decor, and other erotic objects, with more added regularly. As one Reddit user in an r/Archaeology subreddit put it following a discovery of more frescoes in 2024, "The more we learn about Pompeii the more it feels like the Spring Break vacation town of the Roman Empire."