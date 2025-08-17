Rick Steves Says Savvy Tourists Skip The Musee D'Orsay And Get Their Monet Fix At These Smaller Museums

Born in Paris, Claude Monet became a key figure and catalyst of the world-famous art movement Impressionism. But his fame arrived unexpectedly. In 1874, art critic Louis Leroy ridiculed Monet's "Impression, soleil levant" painting. But little did he know that, by derisively using the epithet "Impressionist" in his review, the critic would give name to a recognized art movement that still today draws sightseers from across the globe to marvel at Monet's collection and the legacy of his fellow painters.

If you're seeking great Impressionist works, internet searches and word-of-mouth will lead you to discover the celebrated Musee D'Orsay in Paris — as it should — but with fame come the crowds. "Europe's great museums can be hard work, and I am rarely good for more than two or three hours at a time, " famed travel writer Rick Steves says on his website, Rick Steves' Europe. If you want to experience a relaxed visit at an art gallery and take your time, Steves suggests avoiding that well-known Paris tourist trap and swapping the Orsay for smaller museums, such as the Orangerie and the Marmottan, both also located in the City of Light.

The first museum Steves mentions is Musée de l'Orangerie. Nestled in Jardin des Tuileries, this museum offers an immersive experience of Monet's "Water Lilies." A collection of eight large panels, each measuring 6.5 feet tall, depicting the artist's beloved soft pink, yellow, and white nymphéas against the reflective blue background of the pond, which he lovingly planted in his garden at Giverny in Normandy, France. Monet donated the paintings to the French government after World War I and helped design their permanent installation at the Orangerie. If you're feeling particularly inspired, you can even go to Giverny and tour the artist's home.