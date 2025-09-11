Colorado's Warm-Water Lake State Park Near Denver Is A Dark-Sky Camping Paradise With Stargazing And Recreation
Colorado is home to over 40 state parks, which offer immersive encounters with the Centennial State's diverse natural landscapes. No matter where you turn, you're never too far from one. You can access a state park through Colorado's quintessential mountain getaway or even visit a magical desert oasis state park with a towering triple waterfall. You may be wondering what yet another state park in Colorado can bring to the table that you haven't already seen or heard about. You'd be surprised! Jackson Lake State Park is perfect if you love days on the water, because this warm-water and sandy-bottomed wonder is a recreation haven.
From sunbathing on the sandy beaches to getting out on the water, there are myriad ways to enjoy life at Jackson Lake. It's only about a 75-minute drive from Denver, so many people come here from the city for a leisurely day in the sun. The 4,600-acre reservoir has a marina and boat ramp on its western shoreline, but only non-motorized boats are allowed on the ramp. Motorized boats must also clear the aquatic nuisance species inspection before launching to ensure the lake's marine life stays protected.
Water skiing, jet skiing, tubing, and fishing are all possible at Jackson Lake. When it comes to fishing, the lake is ideal for reeling in warm-water fish, including walleye, wiper, largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and catfish. Summer is the vibe here, when the keen anglers are joined in the water by swimmers and sailboarders, and land lovers play volleyball, read books, or picnic on the sand. The state park's hiking trails, located in the Central Flyway for yearly bird migrations, appeal to walkers and birdwatchers of all ages. You can trek the prairie wetland in 0.25 miles or go on a half-mile lakeside walk to spot plovers and shorebirds.
Camping under the stars at Jackson Lake
Since 2020, Jackson Lake has been a designated International Dark Sky Park. This means that its starry night sky is being preserved and protected from light pollution. You'll want to book a campsite or an RV site for the best stargazing opportunities. The state park has over 250 campsites and also allows hammock camping sites, so you can relax and take in the incredibly dazzling universe above. If you're camping, just be prepared for strong winds (common in the Great Plains area), as these can uproot tents easily if they're not secured well enough.
That unpredictable wind is why many people prefer to stay in an RV. But whether you're camping in a tent or an RV, you have access to convenient amenities, including toilets, showers, parking, electricity, and water. You'll need to make a reservation, and campsites cost between $28 and $36 at the time of writing. You'll also need to purchase a vehicle pass for $10 a day and a pass to the park, which costs $4 for one day. Dogs are allowed, but need to be on a leash while you're in the park.
The best time to visit is in summer, spring, or fall, when you can enjoy all aspects of the park. If you visit in the winter, you will only have a few campsites available, and only the toilets will be open (no drinking water or electricity). Jackson Lake State Park also hosts events during its peak seasons. These range from barbecue cook-offs and archery classes to beginner bird walks and survivalist workshops for kids. After visiting Jackson Lake, if you have time on your way back to Denver, you may want to stop in at this artsy Colorado town with festivals and walkable charm.