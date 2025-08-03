Colorado's Magical Desert Oasis State Park Has Tropical Caribbean Jungle Vibes And A Towering Triple Waterfall

Rifle Falls State Park is a truly unique outdoor experience in a state already known for its amazing outdoor experiences. Hiking here is a bit more limited than other Colorado spots, but there's still plenty of fun to be had. Hikes like the Rifle Falls Coyote Trail are relatively short and easy treks that still provide up-close views of Rifle Falls, the park's cave systems, and the surrounding riparian forests in a single magical excursion. The park's creek is also a terrific spot for fishing, with healthy populations of brown, rainbow, and cutthroat trout. Additionally, Rifle Falls has lovely event spaces that you can reserve for picnics or special events. The park's 50-seat Mountain Mist Amphitheater can even be used for weddings.

Rifle Falls State Park is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and day-use fees are $4 for individual entry or $10 per vehicle. If you want to stay overnight, Rifle Falls has 13 drive-in and seven walk-in campsites along the southern side of East Rifle Creek. Many campsites feature electric hookups, and at least one is ADA-accessible. Camping reservations at Rifle Creek generally cost between $22 and $36 per night. The nearby town of Rifle has more modern accommodations, if you want to keep your nature excursion day-use only. And if you want to use your Rifle Falls trip to explore this underrated region of Colorado, the town of Glenwood Springs is a mere 40-minute drive away. With unique geothermal pools and resorts, Glenwood Springs is one of America's best hot springs towns that feels more like an Icelandic escape. So if you don't mind a bit of a drive, you can visit both the Caribbean and Iceland without leaving Colorado!