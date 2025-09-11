This 'Gateway To The Appalachians' Is A Small, Scenic Georgia City Surrounded By Stunning Mountain Parks
Located in North Georgia, 85 miles from Atlanta and 44 miles from Chattanooga, sits a small city surrounded by the blue-green peaks of the Appalachian mountains. This is Chatsworth, a walkable charming little place with a population of just over 4,800 people. The easiest way to get to and around Chatsworth is to drive, but there is also the Murray Country Transit service, which you can reserve in advance during weekday business hours. The town has everything you need, from family-owned eateries to highly rated Mexican restaurants, a town park, and historic buildings to explore before you venture into the wilderness.
Chatsworth, located in Murray County, was founded in the early 1900s. Originally a train depot near to the historic Wright Hotel Museum, Chatsworth is now a scenic, small, historic city that provides easy access to stunning mountain state parks. It is known as "the gateway to the Appalachian Mountains" because of its foothill location, and it's a lovely stop along your adventures in this region.
If you're looking to stay a while in Chatsworth, The Overlook Inn, just under 10 miles away, is a small, rustic bed and breakfast offering quiet views of the recreational paradise of the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, while Super 8 by Wyndham Chatsworth/Dalton is a budget-friendly hotel with a pool conveniently located in town. Wilderness View Cabins are hidden right in the mountains 11 miles from Chatsworth and offer luxurious accommodations complete with fireplaces, mountain views, game rooms, and hot tubs. You can also stay at one of the many campsites in Fort Mountain State Park, which has a range of tent camping, RV hookups, and cottages available. If you want some more luxe accommodations, book a room at the Barnsley Resort in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Explore Chatsworth's historical town square
In addition to its scenic location, Chatsworth is also home to historic landmarks that are worth exploring. Chief Vann House, 3.2 miles from Chatsworth, was built in 1804 by Cherokee leader, businessman, and plantation owner James Vann. This mansion holds the status of Georgia's best-preserved historic Cherokee home, and visitors can take a guided tour of the rooms, see the "floating staircase," and explore a range of antiques and artifacts. The area also has a half-mile nature trail and seasonal gardens.
The Wright Hotel Museum, built in 1909, is another historic building in the area. You can no longer stay at the hotel, but it is open for special events and pre-booked group tours. Chatsworth City Park, nestled on the edge of town, is a pleasant green space with a refreshing fountain and picnic areas that often hosts events like music concerts and a Christmas fair.
Get beyond the gateway and immerse yourself in Chatsworth's stunning mountain parks
Just over 8 miles from Chatsworth is Fort Mountain State Park, which is 2,850 feet above sea level and covers 3,712 acres. Alongside its miles of hiking trails and pretty sunsets, Fort Mountain is known for its peculiar 855-foot rock wall, which was built between the years 500 and 1500 and, according to Native American myth, was constructed by the Moon-eyed people who they say lived in Appalachia before the Cherokee arrived. Archaeologists and historians are still stumped on who exactly built the wall and why.
There are a variety of walking, biking, and horseback riding trails at Fort Mountain, ranging from the hourlong Big Rock Nature Trail loop, which passes by beautiful wildflowers and refreshing waterfalls, to the 8.7-mile Gahuti Trail and Cool Springs Overlook, a challenging hike that takes you around the park and to the summits of Cohutta and Fort mountains. There's also a lake loop, which takes you around a lapis lazuli blue lake and has a beach that you can relax on during spring and summer.
The Emery Creek Trail, located just under 10 miles from Chatsworth, is a moderate hike through forests and across creeks where you will pass wild mushrooms and flowers. Prepared to get your feet wet, and be mindful as the trail can be a little hard to find. The vast Cohutta Wilderness Area, 16 miles from Chatsworth, is a huge hiking and camping area with 85 miles of untamed rivers, waterfalls, mountains, and forest.