This 'Gateway To The Appalachians' Is A Small, Scenic Georgia City Surrounded By Stunning Mountain Parks

Located in North Georgia, 85 miles from Atlanta and 44 miles from Chattanooga, sits a small city surrounded by the blue-green peaks of the Appalachian mountains. This is Chatsworth, a walkable charming little place with a population of just over 4,800 people. The easiest way to get to and around Chatsworth is to drive, but there is also the Murray Country Transit service, which you can reserve in advance during weekday business hours. The town has everything you need, from family-owned eateries to highly rated Mexican restaurants, a town park, and historic buildings to explore before you venture into the wilderness.

Chatsworth, located in Murray County, was founded in the early 1900s. Originally a train depot near to the historic Wright Hotel Museum, Chatsworth is now a scenic, small, historic city that provides easy access to stunning mountain state parks. It is known as "the gateway to the Appalachian Mountains" because of its foothill location, and it's a lovely stop along your adventures in this region.

If you're looking to stay a while in Chatsworth, The Overlook Inn, just under 10 miles away, is a small, rustic bed and breakfast offering quiet views of the recreational paradise of the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, while Super 8 by Wyndham Chatsworth/Dalton is a budget-friendly hotel with a pool conveniently located in town. Wilderness View Cabins are hidden right in the mountains 11 miles from Chatsworth and offer luxurious accommodations complete with fireplaces, mountain views, game rooms, and hot tubs. You can also stay at one of the many campsites in Fort Mountain State Park, which has a range of tent camping, RV hookups, and cottages available. If you want some more luxe accommodations, book a room at the Barnsley Resort in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains.