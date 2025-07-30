Hidden In Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Vast Wilderness Area Full Of Waterfalls, Trails, And Campsites

The Wilderness Act defines wilderness as "an area where the earth and its community of life are untrammeled by man, where man himself is a visitor who does not remain." This designation is the highest level of protection given to U.S. public lands and is reserved for places that remain wild, raw, and largely untouched. The Cohutta Wilderness, tucked into the Blue Ridge Mountains of northern Georgia and southeastern Tennessee, fits the bill.

The Cohutta Wilderness covers nearly 37,000 acres and is jointly managed by the Chattahoochee-Oconee and Cherokee National Forests. It was first designated in 1975 and expanded in 1986, making it the largest designated wilderness area east of the Mississippi River. It's also part of the greater Big Frog Wilderness complex, which includes connected wilderness lands in Tennessee; collectively, they form one of the most expansive wild corridors in the Southern Appalachians.

With more than 90 miles of maintained trails, the Cohutta is a dream for anyone craving solitude and sweat. Hike along mountainsides that rank as some of the oldest you'll find across the entire globe. Trek along shorelines of ancient seas and take in the mossy boulders and lush flora. Two wild trout rivers, the Jacks and the Conasauga, wind through the wilderness and provide over 45 miles of fishing. Local anglers prize the rivers' population of rainbow, brown, and native brook trout. Beyond the trailheads, you will find charming towns embodying the ideal Blue Ridge Mountain life, the perfect places to relax before your time in the wild.