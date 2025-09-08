A New Airline Policy Change Could Spell Disaster For US Travelers

Because the Biden administration's proposal had yet to be implemented, nothing will change in the short term. Under current regulations set by the U.S. Department of Transportation, consumers are entitled to a refund if the airline cancels a flight. However, when it comes to delays, they may not be entitled to any compensation, regardless of the length.

Former Biden economic adviser Bharat Ramamurti described the recent announcement on X as a "slap in the face for air travelers." He added: "This rule would not only have put real cash back in your hands for badly delayed or cancelled flights, but would have resulted in far fewer delayed and cancelled flights in the first place."

Airlines for America, the trade association that represents carriers including American, Delta, and United, told The Independent it is "encouraged" that the administration is reviewing "unnecessary and burdensome regulations that exceed its authority and don't solve issues important to our customers." The group noted: "We look forward to working with DOT on implementing President Trump's deregulatory agenda."