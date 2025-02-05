What To Do If You Get Downgraded On Your Next Flight

There are airline reimbursement rules to take advantage of when your luggage is lost or you get bumped off a flight, but the rates under these rules don't apply to downgrades. While you're likely to get the difference between the value of the seat that they put you in and the one that you paid for, anything on top of that is not guaranteed. Victoria Fricke said, "Airline discretion on reimbursements is huge. Who did you talk to, how much did you stress your dissatisfaction (politely), and what is your status/loyalty to the airline."

If you're looking to get extra money for the inconvenience of being put in a worse seat, you're much more likely to get it if you're a regular customer. (This isn't necessarily frivolous; if you booked the best seat on a flight to get work done and then ended up in a seat without an outlet, you could reasonably be pretty annoyed.) If you fly with the same airline regularly and use its credit card, it might be worth seeing if you can get any extra compensation. However, if the reason you're on a new flight is that your original flight was very delayed, you may be owed something. Fricke suggested going to your gate agent and trying to see what they have available for passengers. They may be able to issue you a voucher themselves if the delay is significant enough.