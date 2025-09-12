A Picturesque Connecticut Town With Parks And Ponds Is Home To A Chilling Vampire Legend

"The gristly, gristle-grinding ghouls of Griswold." It's too bad that the Jewett City Vampire legend doesn't come equipped with that alliterative moniker. Rather, that legend and its town, Griswold, Connecticut (population: 11,700) are home to a tale of deteriorating children, exhumed corpses, and purported vampirism. This legend has helped transform picturesque Griswold — located a short 15-minute modern drive from Norwich, an hour from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, and about 45 minutes from Providence, Rhode Island — into a unique and macabre tourist site. In addition to Griswold's ponds and parks, visitors can view the graves of the supposedly vampire-hunted Ray family at a cemetery that's unmarked on Google.

But truth be told, the story of the Ray family is far more sad than ghastly. In what was simply a case of bad luck, members of the local Ray family started dying of tuberculosis in the mid-1800s. The youngest Ray son, Lamuel, died in 1845, followed by his father, Henry Sr., in 1849. Another son, Elisha, died in 1851, and finally the family's oldest son, Henry, Jr., in 1854. In what must have been a frantic scramble to find answers amidst tragedy, the Rays concluded that vampires were to blame for their sorrow. They also might have taken clues from an earlier vampire scare in nearby Hopeville some 50 years prior. Regardless, the family dug up Lemuel and Elisha and burned the bodies in the hopes of ending their undead terror.

Visitors to Griswold can still visit the Rays in the aforementioned cemetery, Jewett City Cemetery. And in a totally contrary move, they can also take in the serene Ashland Pond and the larger Hopeville Pond attached to Hopeville Pond State Park. Just take care not to wander too much at night in case vampires still lurk nearby.