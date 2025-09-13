Nestled On Oregon's Dramatic Coastline Near Tillamook Is A Hidden Waterfall Surrounded By Lush, Emerald Forest

Water in Oregon just can't seem to stay in one place, tumbling down the faces of cliffs instead. In fact, there's a whole cultish, cottage industry surrounding the state's plethora of cascades. The state even has a scenic road trip called "Highway of Waterfalls." One of Oregon's most captivating falls can be found nestled along the Beaver State's coastline, about two hours away from Portland. The 319-foot-tall cascade, called Munson Creek Falls, lies hidden in a lush, emerald forest. It is the tallest in Oregon's Coast Range, a state that otherwise has more than 1,000 waterfalls across its 98,379 square miles.

Visitors can find the falls in an eponymous state natural site, which offers a small chunk of rare coastal rainforest. The water at Munson Creek Falls breaks over three tiers as it rushes down into an old-growth forest that includes some of the Beaver State's oldest trees. The falls' eponymous creek is also a vital environment for chum salmon, which are increasingly threatened, with spawning fish just beneath the surface from late fall through winter.

Muson Creek Falls isn't a big enough destination on its own, but it should be part of a visit to Tillamook, which is known for its scenic kayaking and famous cheese. If you're flying in to visit, Portland International Airport is the closest major transit hub, leaving you two hours away from the falls by car. Accommodations within town will run between $90 and $160. Be sure to bring a camera.