Nestled On Oregon's Dramatic Coastline Near Tillamook Is A Hidden Waterfall Surrounded By Lush, Emerald Forest
Water in Oregon just can't seem to stay in one place, tumbling down the faces of cliffs instead. In fact, there's a whole cultish, cottage industry surrounding the state's plethora of cascades. The state even has a scenic road trip called "Highway of Waterfalls." One of Oregon's most captivating falls can be found nestled along the Beaver State's coastline, about two hours away from Portland. The 319-foot-tall cascade, called Munson Creek Falls, lies hidden in a lush, emerald forest. It is the tallest in Oregon's Coast Range, a state that otherwise has more than 1,000 waterfalls across its 98,379 square miles.
Visitors can find the falls in an eponymous state natural site, which offers a small chunk of rare coastal rainforest. The water at Munson Creek Falls breaks over three tiers as it rushes down into an old-growth forest that includes some of the Beaver State's oldest trees. The falls' eponymous creek is also a vital environment for chum salmon, which are increasingly threatened, with spawning fish just beneath the surface from late fall through winter.
Muson Creek Falls isn't a big enough destination on its own, but it should be part of a visit to Tillamook, which is known for its scenic kayaking and famous cheese. If you're flying in to visit, Portland International Airport is the closest major transit hub, leaving you two hours away from the falls by car. Accommodations within town will run between $90 and $160. Be sure to bring a camera.
Enjoying the view at Munson Creek Falls
While the waterfalls are a gem, a big part of the fun comes with finding them. It requires a quarter-mile trek from a small parking lot at the trailhead, hugging Munson Creek. Be sure to pack the best gear for taking a hike on vacation. The shady hike traverses the countryside, through a thick forest, with ferns and Sitka spruces (including one of the country's tallest), offering an appetizer-sized portion of Oregon's woodlands. Before long, you'll get your first glimpse of the falls, with stairs leading to an area with scenic views of its upper half. The surrounding trees often have a thick canopy, preventing a full view of the falls — though winter visitors will have much better luck as trees ditch their leaves. While the falls may be impressive, their environs can be just as engrossing.
The lush emerald forest surrounding the falls offers a mix of the aforementioned spruces, along with red cedars, maple trees, and red alders. This mix of thick canopies creates an ideal environment for moss, which covers the forest. Fall rewards your eyes with the woods' changing foliage. It also includes a wide range of gorgeous plants. Travelers visiting Munson Creek in the spring or summer will encounter violets, the dangling purple bells of the corydalis, and the three petals of the appropriately-named trillium. Though the falls are open year-round, plan your visit based upon what you want to see most — robust plant life during fair weather, or salmon during the winter. The falls themselves will be there regardless.