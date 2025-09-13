Swimmers And Paddlers Should Avoid These Deceptively Mild River Features Called 'Drowning Machines'

Visiting America's rivers is a favored pastime during summer thanks to numerous scenic options for swimming, kayaking, and rafting. There are several rivers in the Midwest perfect for tubing and other recreational activities, while Mid-Atlantic states like Delaware boast scenic channels great for fishing and boating. Unfortunately, this same Delaware River was also the site of a fatal accident back in 1989, when a man died while canoeing despite being a strong swimmer. This man, like many others across the country, fell victim to a specific river structure known colloquially as "drowning machines" because of how frequently they drown swimmers and paddlers.

Low-head dams were built predominantly in the 1800s to help provide power to factories and other industrial manufacturers near America's rivers. Many of these dams no longer serve their original function and have been abandoned. While low-head dams may be too short to pose breach risks like larger dams, they've become notorious for causing drownings. In fact, according to data from Brigham Young University (BYU), these dams have killed nearly 800 people in more than 350 locations around the country.

"More people have drowned at low-head dams in the last 50 years than from all the large dam failures in the same period," BYU professor Rollin Hotchkiss said in a BYU article. "Low-head dams can be extremely dangerous, and they rarely get inspected or updated." The trouble with low-head dams, also called weirs, is how their open-channel hydraulics systems cause a dangerous phenomenon known as a hydraulic jump. This is essentially where fast-moving water encounters slow-moving water. When this happens, you get an unassuming yet powerful force in the water that can trap swimmers, kayakers, and debris, pulling them under the surface.