Between NY And Pennsylvania Is A Wildly Scenic River System And National Park Site To Boat, Fish, And Kayak
Flowing along the border of Pennsylvania and New York state is the beautiful upper Delaware River. Rushing through its gorge and meandering around rolling mountains, this unique waterway is perfect for anyone looking to have an adventure on the water. A little under two-and-a-half hours from New York City on I-84 and around three-and-a-half hours on I-476 N from Philadelphia, this wild river is the perfect weekend trip to take you into a natural oasis, far from the hustle and bustle. Admire the fall foliage while hiking beside the river in the Catskill Mountain forests. Paddle from one public river access point to the next in the shadow of the Pocono Mountains. Book a fishing trip with a local professional fishing guide. Challenge yourself to go river tubing in the rapids. Watch for majestic bald eagles swooping low over the chilly winter water.
A gorgeous 73 miles of the Delaware are protected under the National Park Service as the Upper Delaware Scenic & Recreational River, but the riverbanks are typically not actually public land. This unique setup allowed the river to be protected as an ecosystem, and opened for travelers to visit without taking land away from the people who live along its shores. This creates an unusual problem for visitors: you are permitted to be anywhere on the water, but not allowed to get on and off anywhere you want to. This can help you to plan your trip, however. Once you've decided whether you're booking for a thrilling afternoon or a serene float, you can check the paddling times & distances page on the Upper Delaware Scenic & Recreational River website, think about how long you want to be on the water, and plan where you'll start and end your journey before you even arrive.
Have the experience you want paddling on the Upper Delaware
Which section of this enormous river you should choose to explore depends on what you're hoping to experience. Planning to spend time on the Delaware can mean a lot of things, from rapids, drop offs, and riffles, to calm waters. If you're just looking to admire the scenery and enjoy a fun afternoon, visit a New York Hamlet between the Catskills and the Poconos: Narrowsburg. The three hour trip from Narrowsburg to Ten Mile River is a perfect easy paddle. If you're looking for something a little longer and tougher, try the route from Ten Mile River to Lackawaxen. You'll be on the river at least two hours (and potentially twice as long depending on your stamina and the water conditions) and there are some rapids to contend with in between stretches of peaceful waters.
If you're seeking more thrills, you may want to challenge yourself to continue from Lackawaxen all the way to Sparrowbush. This paddling trip can take as long as ten hours, so you'll want to set out early. In addition to the exertion of such a long trip, you'll need to be ready for rapids and rifts along the way.
Whatever route you choose and whatever your experience and skill level, you should be prepared. The river is seriously cold despite the heat of New York summer. Even if you're a strong swimmer, you should consider wearing a life jacket just in case. As easy as it is to get distracted by the gorgeous river views, make sure to keep your eyes open for hazards as you go. Rocks below the surface (particularly V shaped groups of rocks), low hanging branches, unexpectedly high waters, and stormy weather can all be serious risks on the river.
Look for eagles and admire the views from the riverbank
If you're not interested in renting a kayak but still want to see the sights along the Upper Delaware Scenic & Recreational River, you have options. The public river access points which you can use to set out on the water are often beautiful spots where you can get close to the river, even if you don't have a boat. People often use these spots, like the lovely Buckingham River Access spot, for fishing. They can also be a great place to stop and stretch your legs during a road trip. For instance, if you're heading to the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area to see its tranquil lakes, waterfalls, and massive boulder field, from somewhere north, like Oneonta, New York, the Darbytown River Access, which has a few parking spots right on the water, can be the perfect stop to admire the views before getting back on the road.
Some river access points are also trailheads. If you're interested in a hike with stellar river views, head to the Ten Mile River Access to hike the Tusten Mountain Trail. This steep mountain trek takes most hikers less than two hours and brings you to gorgeous views of the river from above. Some access points, like the Ten Mile River Access, are also among the best spots in New York State to see a bald eagle in the wild. Come in January or February and you may catch a glimpse of these beautiful birds hunting for fish in the river.