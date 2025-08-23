Between NY And Pennsylvania Is A Wildly Scenic River System And National Park Site To Boat, Fish, And Kayak

Flowing along the border of Pennsylvania and New York state is the beautiful upper Delaware River. Rushing through its gorge and meandering around rolling mountains, this unique waterway is perfect for anyone looking to have an adventure on the water. A little under two-and-a-half hours from New York City on I-84 and around three-and-a-half hours on I-476 N from Philadelphia, this wild river is the perfect weekend trip to take you into a natural oasis, far from the hustle and bustle. Admire the fall foliage while hiking beside the river in the Catskill Mountain forests. Paddle from one public river access point to the next in the shadow of the Pocono Mountains. Book a fishing trip with a local professional fishing guide. Challenge yourself to go river tubing in the rapids. Watch for majestic bald eagles swooping low over the chilly winter water.

A gorgeous 73 miles of the Delaware are protected under the National Park Service as the Upper Delaware Scenic & Recreational River, but the riverbanks are typically not actually public land. This unique setup allowed the river to be protected as an ecosystem, and opened for travelers to visit without taking land away from the people who live along its shores. This creates an unusual problem for visitors: you are permitted to be anywhere on the water, but not allowed to get on and off anywhere you want to. This can help you to plan your trip, however. Once you've decided whether you're booking for a thrilling afternoon or a serene float, you can check the paddling times & distances page on the Upper Delaware Scenic & Recreational River website, think about how long you want to be on the water, and plan where you'll start and end your journey before you even arrive.