A One-Of-A-Kind Scenic Sanctuary In Wyoming Where Wild Mustangs Roam Free And Visitors Can Stay Overnight
Nothing says freedom like the toss of a wild horse's mane, its distinctive call ringing out as it runs through an open plain. In Wyoming, mustang horses in particular represent fierce independence, since they were left to roam free and run wild in the region hundreds of years ago. Today, drought and modernization threaten their ability to thrive, but an estimated 6,000 wild horses still roam free in Wyoming. It makes sense that the state's license plate features a bucking horse. Riding, rodeos, and ranching are also still integral to Wyoming towns with western charm, like the enchanting Pinedale.
For a chance to see these magnificent animals up close in all their glory, head to Deerwood Ranch Wild Horse EcoSanctuary. It's a one-of-a-kind, Bureau of Land Management-certified Wild Horse EcoSanctuary that provides refuge to more than 350 wild horses. At time of writing, a $75 ticket grants you a chance to see the horses on the 4,700-acre ranch and learn about their behavior, as well as the initiatives to protect them. When you arrive at the ranch, you'll see expansive meadows, distant sloping mountains, and wide-open skies. Prepare to be wowed by its iconic frontier beauty, which pairs perfectly with sightings of the animals. Deerwood Ranch is a 30-minute drive west from the nearby city of Laramie and about a 10-minute drive south from the small mountain town of Centennial.
What to expect at Deerwood Ranch Wild Horse EcoSanctuary
For outdoor enthusiasts and animal lovers, there's nothing like seeing untamed horses. At Deerwood Ranch, a warm welcome precedes the two-hour tours that take you on a ride through the grounds. You can observe the horses reveling in the outdoors and munching on prairie grass as the breeze rustles their manes and tails. There's a two-person minimum for the tour, and it's $25 for children. If they can sit on your lap, children under two can come for free.
You can take in more of the ranch's and horses' beauty by staying at an on-site cabin. Deerwood Station is a fully equipped, two-bedroom cabin with a view overlooking the river. You can cook a hot meal in the kitchen, take a load off in its reclining chairs, and have a relaxing soak in the bathroom tub. A homestead cabin is another option, which was originally built in the late 1800s. It's now a comfortable two-bedroom, two-bathroom stay with a fireplace, mountain views, and access to walking trails.
For those celebrating their nuptials, staying at the ranch's Wedding and Events barn infuses countryside charm into any wedding. The venue's bridal suite has a queen bed, a full bathroom, and is adjacent to the reception hall, which holds up to 160 people. The venue is available for self-decorating, but couples can opt to have their ceremony outside. Its beautiful natural surroundings should earn it a spot among the best wedding venues for romantic views. Deerwood Ranch's location at the base of the Snowy Range Mountains also provides visitors with access to cross-country and downhill skiing, mountain biking, ATV rides, and hiking. If you're more interested in the latter, the ranch is a great launching point for some of the most beautiful hikes in the Rocky Mountain National Park, less than three hours away by car.