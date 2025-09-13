A One-Of-A-Kind Scenic Sanctuary In Wyoming Where Wild Mustangs Roam Free And Visitors Can Stay Overnight

For outdoor enthusiasts and animal lovers, there's nothing like seeing untamed horses. At Deerwood Ranch, a warm welcome precedes the two-hour tours that take you on a ride through the grounds. You can observe the horses reveling in the outdoors and munching on prairie grass as the breeze rustles their manes and tails. There's a two-person minimum for the tour, and it's $25 for children. If they can sit on your lap, children under two can come for free.

You can take in more of the ranch's and horses' beauty by staying at an on-site cabin. Deerwood Station is a fully equipped, two-bedroom cabin with a view overlooking the river. You can cook a hot meal in the kitchen, take a load off in its reclining chairs, and have a relaxing soak in the bathroom tub. A homestead cabin is another option, which was originally built in the late 1800s. It's now a comfortable two-bedroom, two-bathroom stay with a fireplace, mountain views, and access to walking trails.

For those celebrating their nuptials, staying at the ranch's Wedding and Events barn infuses countryside charm into any wedding. The venue's bridal suite has a queen bed, a full bathroom, and is adjacent to the reception hall, which holds up to 160 people. The venue is available for self-decorating, but couples can opt to have their ceremony outside. Its beautiful natural surroundings should earn it a spot among the best wedding venues for romantic views. Deerwood Ranch's location at the base of the Snowy Range Mountains also provides visitors with access to cross-country and downhill skiing, mountain biking, ATV rides, and hiking. If you're more interested in the latter, the ranch is a great launching point for some of the most beautiful hikes in the Rocky Mountain National Park, less than three hours away by car.