Italy's Emerald Green Swimming Hole With Magical Underwater Ruins Is An Easy Day Trip From Rome

Italy is a dream destination many wish to visit on a trip around Europe. You can choose a coastal getaway to the Amalfi Coast, where you can sip limoncello and eat delicious local dishes. Or, opt for a trip to the easy-to-explore walkable city of Rome, where you can feast your eyes on iconic attractions like the Colosseum, the Pantheon, and the Trevi Fountain. Without a doubt, Italy has so many wonderful corners to uncover, some of which are perhaps lesser-known than the usual touristy suspects. One of the country's underrated places is the exquisite Sorgente della Morica, or Morica Springs.

Located near Narni in the Umbria region of Italy, Morica Springs is a hidden gem with a swimming hole and fascinating underwater ruins. The destination makes for the perfect day trip from Italy's capital city of Rome, since it's only around an hour away by car. If you want to drive to Morica Springs, make sure to read a quick guide to driving in Italy as a tourist, as its road rules are different from the U.S. If you prefer public transport, you can reach this picturesque destination by train, too. There are several trains in the morning and afternoon from Rome to Nera Montoro that cost between $6 and $17 (at time of writing). The journey can take between 50 to 80 minutes. From the train station, the beauty of Morica Springs is a 24-minute walk away, or less than a five-minute drive.