Italy's Emerald Green Swimming Hole With Magical Underwater Ruins Is An Easy Day Trip From Rome
Italy is a dream destination many wish to visit on a trip around Europe. You can choose a coastal getaway to the Amalfi Coast, where you can sip limoncello and eat delicious local dishes. Or, opt for a trip to the easy-to-explore walkable city of Rome, where you can feast your eyes on iconic attractions like the Colosseum, the Pantheon, and the Trevi Fountain. Without a doubt, Italy has so many wonderful corners to uncover, some of which are perhaps lesser-known than the usual touristy suspects. One of the country's underrated places is the exquisite Sorgente della Morica, or Morica Springs.
Located near Narni in the Umbria region of Italy, Morica Springs is a hidden gem with a swimming hole and fascinating underwater ruins. The destination makes for the perfect day trip from Italy's capital city of Rome, since it's only around an hour away by car. If you want to drive to Morica Springs, make sure to read a quick guide to driving in Italy as a tourist, as its road rules are different from the U.S. If you prefer public transport, you can reach this picturesque destination by train, too. There are several trains in the morning and afternoon from Rome to Nera Montoro that cost between $6 and $17 (at time of writing). The journey can take between 50 to 80 minutes. From the train station, the beauty of Morica Springs is a 24-minute walk away, or less than a five-minute drive.
Take a plunge in Morica Springs' cool waters
The striking beauty of Morica Springs speaks for itself, but the thing that makes this place so intriguing is its incredible underwater ruins. Here, an ancient Roman shipyard lies fully submerged in the emerald green waters. This is one swimming spot you might want to pack a snorkel for. Located in a small village called Stifone, which just 40 people call home, this is the perfect destination for those who prefer under-the-radar and crowd-free Italian towns.
When you arrive at Morica Springs, the gorgeous green and blue hues of the crystal-clear water may just take your breath away. A wall separates the springs from the Nera River to maintain the natural pools' clarity and cleanliness. Taking a plunge in these cool, mesmerizing waters, which maintain a constant temperature of around 60.8 degrees Fahrenheit, will be one of the highlights of your vacation.
Be aware that parking is limited, as visitors usually park along the main road. If you have no luck this close to the springs, keep an eye out for designated parking areas at the entrance to Stifone. Tickets to Sorgente della Morica cost €8 ($9.32) or €3 ($3.49) for children under 10 years old (at time of writing). You must also select a time slot for your visit: 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Outside of mid-June to late August, you can book entry slots for free via Parco Gole del Nera's official site.