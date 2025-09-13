See These Towering Beauties In Italy's Dolomites Before They Crumble Away From Climate Change

Italy's Dolomites are irresistible for travelers. They are home to beautiful destinations like the serene fairytale valley, the Val di Funes, and the nearby scenic Val Gardena. In 2024, there were more than 37 million overnight stays in South Tyrol, a popular gateway to these beautiful mountains. While overtourism in the region has started to annoy locals, with some landowners demanding tourists pay a fee to pass, it may not be the most pressing concern. Unfortunately, one of the Dolomites' most iconic mountain ranges is slowly becoming the next victim of climate change.

The Five Towers or Cinque Torri is a small mountain range of eye-catching limestone monoliths rising out of a grassy hill surrounded by snow-capped mountains and lush valleys. As you can imagine, the sight is one to write home about. Unfortunately, these towers are crumbling. This isn't news to many locals, who said goodbye to the first one to fall back in 2004, when the Trephor Tower collapsed overnight. However, there are now more frequent rockfalls among these towers due to the adverse effects of climate change.

While the last collapse was over 20 years ago, scientists believe the next ones will occur soon, with one of the towers already showing signs of breaking. This process is being sped up by increasing instances of intense rainfall, which floods the rocks' cracks with water that freezes, expands, and fractures the towers, causing them to break or collapse entirely. It's known as the "radiator effect" and is why you may need to act fast to see these works of nature.