This Quiet Italian Mountain Resort In The Heart Of The Dolomites Has Fireplaces, Infinity Pools, And Alpine Views

A historic ski lodge in the UNESCO-listed Italian Dolomites has just received a facelift that's left the travel world all agog. Together with Aman Spa, known for its worldwide high-end holistic escapes, the Pizzinini hoteliers opened the doors of Aman Rosa Alpina to the public on July 24, 2025. Located in the exclusive resort town of San Cassiano, more than 5,000 feet above sea level, the effortlessly posh rebrand immerses guests in the shadow of the Dolomites' 18 snow-dusted limestone karsts and steeples where they can luxuriate year-round in the serenity of the mountains.

The property, originally a farm stay owned by the Pizzinini family, was first transformed into a rustic inn serving alpine hikers and skiers back in 1939. With a strong and steady vision the Pizzininis developed the accommodation into a world-renowned Alpine resort over the course of three generations, until partnering with Aman in 2020, closing its doors in 2023 to remodel. Now reopened, Aman Rosa Alpina is bringing guests an intoxicating blend of stillness and splendor like never before, just in time for the expected tourism bump accompanying the Milan Winter Olympics set to take place in February, 2026.

The new Aman Rosa Alpina, designed by Belgian architect Jean-Michel Gathy, is fitted with 51 rooms and suites featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies dressed in sleek lines of timber and blackened metal, allowing guests to truly connect with their alpine surroundings. Cozy in-room fireplaces combat cold winter nights. Plus, there's a new culinary program, and of course, the signature Aman spa, whose 65-foot heated outdoor infinity pool and treatment menu harness the mountains' raw healing powers.