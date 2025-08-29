This Quiet Italian Mountain Resort In The Heart Of The Dolomites Has Fireplaces, Infinity Pools, And Alpine Views
A historic ski lodge in the UNESCO-listed Italian Dolomites has just received a facelift that's left the travel world all agog. Together with Aman Spa, known for its worldwide high-end holistic escapes, the Pizzinini hoteliers opened the doors of Aman Rosa Alpina to the public on July 24, 2025. Located in the exclusive resort town of San Cassiano, more than 5,000 feet above sea level, the effortlessly posh rebrand immerses guests in the shadow of the Dolomites' 18 snow-dusted limestone karsts and steeples where they can luxuriate year-round in the serenity of the mountains.
The property, originally a farm stay owned by the Pizzinini family, was first transformed into a rustic inn serving alpine hikers and skiers back in 1939. With a strong and steady vision the Pizzininis developed the accommodation into a world-renowned Alpine resort over the course of three generations, until partnering with Aman in 2020, closing its doors in 2023 to remodel. Now reopened, Aman Rosa Alpina is bringing guests an intoxicating blend of stillness and splendor like never before, just in time for the expected tourism bump accompanying the Milan Winter Olympics set to take place in February, 2026.
The new Aman Rosa Alpina, designed by Belgian architect Jean-Michel Gathy, is fitted with 51 rooms and suites featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies dressed in sleek lines of timber and blackened metal, allowing guests to truly connect with their alpine surroundings. Cozy in-room fireplaces combat cold winter nights. Plus, there's a new culinary program, and of course, the signature Aman spa, whose 65-foot heated outdoor infinity pool and treatment menu harness the mountains' raw healing powers.
Alpine luxury meets authentic Tyrolean charm at Aman Rosa Alpina
Tucked away among the hairpin turns and unmatched peaks of the breathtaking Passon Gardena, San Cassiano and Rosa Alpina hardly made a name for themselves until the Dolomiti Superski lift arrived in 1957. Over the last half-century, high end hospitality has transformed this previously off-the-radar escape in what was once the Austrian Tyrol region into a wellness and winter sport haven for discerning travelers willing to journey far into the mountains. Indeed, to walk the town's main thoroughfare in summer, you'd hardly think you were in Italy for all the lederhosen and Ladin woodwork.
The Pizzininis' goal with the new Aman Rosa Alpina is to help guests immerse themselves in multicultural charm while allowing them to escape the ordinary. Rooms feature a mid-century modern aesthetic dressed in luxurious slabs of natural stone and native wood. Refined communal spaces include a piano bar with live music, a summer cocktail terrace and cigar lounge, and a zen garden and yoga studio. Dining builds on standards set by Rosa Alpina's former three-Michelin Star St. Hubertus restaurant, which has been replaced with Italian classics at The Grill and Japanese hot pots and sake at Akari.
The Aman Spa is also a highlight of the new space. In addition to the breathtaking infinity pool on the spa's upper deck, you'll find indoor pools for families and adults-only, hydrotherapy facilities, a Finnish sauna, a cold plunge pool, bio sauna, hot tub, and steam bath. There's a salon, Technogym, and seven treatment rooms. Set across 18,000 square feet with expansive windows facing the pine and cedar forests, it's the ultimate alpine spa sanctuary.
Exploring the Dolomites and getting to Aman Rosa Alpina
While a travel expert like Rick Steves might recommend taking the scenic Great Dolomite Road to get to Aman Rosa Alpina, those who don't have time to make the five-hour drive from Milan should try flying into the capital of Tyrol, Innsbruck, instead. Innsbruck Airport (INN), located in the eastern Alps, is one of the most breathtaking airports to land at that you'll want a window seat for. From there, you can dive a bit deeper into the unique Tyrolean traditions that have influenced the village of San Cassiano, including cattle drives, woolen crafts, and blazing crosses on the mountains, and the drive to the hotel is a mere two hours.
The hotel is ideal for both summer and winter stays. A ski room and ski butler service wait in ready to attend guests on their way to Dolomiti Superski (which is one of the largest ski networks in all of Europe, encompassing a total of 12 ski parks and 750 miles of slopes). In summer, guests can lavish in the greenery of San Cassiano's pastoral setting. Hiking and mountain biking trails outside town traverse flowering meadows and evergreen forests, made accessible by the hotel's bike rental service, guided nature walks, and mountain climbing excursions.
A stay in this exclusive locale starts at $1,671 and peaks at around $3,589, as of this publication, including taxes and fees. A hefty price, to be sure, but it does include access to all wellness areas, ski and shuttle service, a complimentary minibar, and daily breakfast. Bookings are currently available now through October 11, 2025; from December 4, 2025 through April 5, 2026; and from June 4 through September 24, 2026 (as of publication).