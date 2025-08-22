Nestled In Italy's Dolomites Is A Serene Fairytale Valley With Meadows And Majestic Mountain Views

For an alpine escape that feels like stepping into a fairy tale, you'll find a valley in Italy's South Tyrol area. Known as Val di Funes, or Villnöss in German, it stretches for about 15 miles and is part of the Dolomite Mountains. Here, you'll find your view is shaped by stunning meadows and forests that go to the base of the Odle/Geisler group. These mountains form a noticeable contrast to the calmness in the valley, with jagged peaks that rise into the sky. The name "Odle" is from the local language, meaning "needles," which is an accurate way to describe them.

The valley runs from east to west, starting in the wider Valle Isarco and ending at the entrance of the Puez-Odle Nature Park, an unfathomably beautiful destination full of mountain trails. The area has kept a quiet feel and focuses on sustainable visits as part of the "Alpine Pearls" network. When you travel through this breathtaking valley, you'll see the main villages are Tiso, San Pietro, and Santa Maddalena. Another fun fact is that they all have both Italian and German names, which shows the region's bilingual culture.

You've likely seen some famous pictures of the valley and the small churches of Santa Maddalena (Church of St. Magdalena) and St. Johann in Ranui, with the Odle peaks right behind them. This blend of a calm foreground with massive mountains is the classic image of Val di Funes. When you visit, you may find yourself wanting to take things a little slower to enjoy the scenery, go hiking, and snap some pictures. While in the area, why not also enjoy the Cammino Retico, a scenic trail where you can find hidden, untouristed towns.