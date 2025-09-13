New Jersey's Former 'Cookie City' Remains A Sweet Stop For Fresh Aromas, Restaurants, And Historic Charm
New Jersey is a state that many travelers only ever see from Newark Liberty International Airport between flights. Its proximity to Long Island, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C., is perhaps one of the biggest reasons people choose to settle there. However, New Jersey is also home to many small towns with unique charms, such as Hammonton, the "Blueberry Capital of the World." About a half-hour north of Newark on State Route 21 and less than an hour from New York City is Fair Lawn, once known as New Jersey's "Cookie City," due to it formerly housing a Nabisco factory. Fair Lawn is recognized for its diverse and inclusive community as well as its identity as a cookie haven. Although the air no longer smells like cookies during the week, visitors can stop by the town's new cookie shop and explore its Dutch roots.
Fair Lawn's history goes back to the mid-1600s, when Dutch colonists settled in the area as a farming community. Some of their Flemish Colonial-style architecture can still be seen, including the Garretson Forge and Farm, a preserved house that captures the essence of early colonial living. The borough of Fair Lawn was officially established in 1924 after breaking away from a nearby township.
In the 1950s, the construction of Fair Lawn's Industrial Park began to attract major businesses, including Nabisco, now owned by Mondelez International, the company behind Oreo cookies. The Fair Lawn Nabisco plant produced Oreos, Ritz Crackers, and Teddy Grahams for 63 years before closing in 2021. For six decades, thanks to Nabisco, the town smelled like cookies.
Visit Fair Lawn's new successful cookie bakery and the local fine dining
While Indiana is home to a unique ice cream parlor with the world's largest collection of cookie jars, Fair Lawn continues to build on its own extensive cookie legacy. After the Nabisco factory shut down, the borough welcomed a new bakery selling cookie dough and freshly baked cookies nationwide. Carson's Cookie Dough and its sister shop, Just a Taste of New Jersey, stand out for their mission to promote inclusivity in the workforce. When owner Kelly Castro received her 8-year-old's autism diagnosis, she began researching programs for differently-abled children and adults. She discovered that most autism support programs disappear after age 21. Castro dedicated Carson's Cookie Dough and Just a Taste of New Jersey to her son and to others who struggle to find supportive workplaces. Each purchase helps fund opportunities for individuals with disabilities and spreads the message that everyone deserves meaningful work.
Another family-run business, Oceanos Oyster Bar, bills itself as the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey. Owned and operated by a father-and-son team, the restaurant prides itself on freshness — the family rises at 1 a.m. each day to source seafood from the market. Oceanos has built a reputation over 50 years and is dedicated to continuing its streak of success. Its mission is to make customers feel as comfortable in their fine dining establishment as they would at home. On Yelp, Oceanos holds a 4.1-star rating with more than 500 reviews. Should you choose to stop by, expect to see a wide selection of hand-picked seafood ranging from the fresh oysters at the oyster bar to jumbo-sized crab cakes. The bar also serves wine, cocktails, and tequila.
Fair Lawn also has several establishments to interact with town history
After sampling cookies and local cuisine, head over to some of Fair Lawn's preserved homes from centuries past. Next to Radburn Station is the Cadmus House Museum, built in 1808. The museum now features several themed rooms highlighting Fair Lawn's progression through history. Visitors can see Native American arrowheads, an apple cider press, and various pictures of the borough through the years. What's more, admission is free.
Another option is Garretson Forge and Farm, deeded in 1706 by King George of England and constructed in the Flemish style. This site is one of the oldest surviving examples of Dutch colonial living in the area. Garretson Ford and Farm Restoration Inc. currently owns and manages the property, hosting several events throughout the year, such as the Butterfly Festival and the two harvest festivals. For a more casual stop, consider visiting the historic Dutch House Tavern. It's located inside a Dutch-style sandstone house built in 1756. Originally a farmhouse, it did not add a taproom until the 1900s. Today, the Dutch House is a popular spot in Fair Lawn to procure some tasty burgers or an ice-cold drink.
For more historic destinations, consider Ironbound, Newark's most flavorful neighborhood, bursting with global eats and New Jersey history.