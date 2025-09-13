New Jersey's Former 'Cookie City' Remains A Sweet Stop For Fresh Aromas, Restaurants, And Historic Charm

New Jersey is a state that many travelers only ever see from Newark Liberty International Airport between flights. Its proximity to Long Island, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C., is perhaps one of the biggest reasons people choose to settle there. However, New Jersey is also home to many small towns with unique charms, such as Hammonton, the "Blueberry Capital of the World." About a half-hour north of Newark on State Route 21 and less than an hour from New York City is Fair Lawn, once known as New Jersey's "Cookie City," due to it formerly housing a Nabisco factory. Fair Lawn is recognized for its diverse and inclusive community as well as its identity as a cookie haven. Although the air no longer smells like cookies during the week, visitors can stop by the town's new cookie shop and explore its Dutch roots.

Fair Lawn's history goes back to the mid-1600s, when Dutch colonists settled in the area as a farming community. Some of their Flemish Colonial-style architecture can still be seen, including the Garretson Forge and Farm, a preserved house that captures the essence of early colonial living. The borough of Fair Lawn was officially established in 1924 after breaking away from a nearby township.

In the 1950s, the construction of Fair Lawn's Industrial Park began to attract major businesses, including Nabisco, now owned by Mondelez International, the company behind Oreo cookies. The Fair Lawn Nabisco plant produced Oreos, Ritz Crackers, and Teddy Grahams for 63 years before closing in 2021. For six decades, thanks to Nabisco, the town smelled like cookies.