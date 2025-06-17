The 'Blueberry Capital Of The World' Is A Small New Jersey Town With Wineries, Sweet Eats, And Tasty Festivals

If you're looking for a spot that proudly calls itself the "Blueberry Capital of the World," you might find yourself in Hammonton, a town in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This title is a core part of the town's character, which you can see on signs throughout Hammonton. Even the New Jersey Legislature gives a nod to Hammonton's standing, pointing to its large berry production and the just-right Pinelands that help them grow with its acidic, and sandy soil. Now, while Hammonton is a key player in New Jersey's blueberry scene, and the state does its part for the United States market, the top locations for blueberry production are actually other areas. In the U.S., Washington state takes the lead, with New Jersey coming in seventh. Hammonton's "Blueberry Capital" name is more about its love for blueberry history and celebrations. So, you can live out your Violet Beauregarde fantasy from "Willy Wonka," if you really wanted.

If you're up for a wine tasting, many wineries in Hammonton put the berries to good use. You might check out DiMatteo Vineyards for their "Maddie Blue," a blueberry port, or Tomasello Winery, where they craft blueberry wine and blueberry moscato. Plagido's Winery also gets in on the blueberry action with its own blue-version.

Sweet treats are easy to find, with Penza's Pies being a popular place for blueberry pies made with berries from their farm. Over at Casciano Coffee Bar & Sweetery, you can grab blueberry muffins, while Royale Crown Homemade Ice Cream and Grille is a go-to for Hammonton Blueberry ice cream. To mix everything together, the town has the annual Red, White and Blueberry Festival, which happens on the last Sunday in June. People come to Hammonton for a day of blueberry foods, music, and a blueberry pie-eating contest.