The 'Blueberry Capital Of The World' Is A Small New Jersey Town With Wineries, Sweet Eats, And Tasty Festivals
If you're looking for a spot that proudly calls itself the "Blueberry Capital of the World," you might find yourself in Hammonton, a town in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This title is a core part of the town's character, which you can see on signs throughout Hammonton. Even the New Jersey Legislature gives a nod to Hammonton's standing, pointing to its large berry production and the just-right Pinelands that help them grow with its acidic, and sandy soil. Now, while Hammonton is a key player in New Jersey's blueberry scene, and the state does its part for the United States market, the top locations for blueberry production are actually other areas. In the U.S., Washington state takes the lead, with New Jersey coming in seventh. Hammonton's "Blueberry Capital" name is more about its love for blueberry history and celebrations. So, you can live out your Violet Beauregarde fantasy from "Willy Wonka," if you really wanted.
If you're up for a wine tasting, many wineries in Hammonton put the berries to good use. You might check out DiMatteo Vineyards for their "Maddie Blue," a blueberry port, or Tomasello Winery, where they craft blueberry wine and blueberry moscato. Plagido's Winery also gets in on the blueberry action with its own blue-version.
Sweet treats are easy to find, with Penza's Pies being a popular place for blueberry pies made with berries from their farm. Over at Casciano Coffee Bar & Sweetery, you can grab blueberry muffins, while Royale Crown Homemade Ice Cream and Grille is a go-to for Hammonton Blueberry ice cream. To mix everything together, the town has the annual Red, White and Blueberry Festival, which happens on the last Sunday in June. People come to Hammonton for a day of blueberry foods, music, and a blueberry pie-eating contest.
Places to eat, drink, and be entertained in Hammonton
When you're ready to eat, the Hammonton's food and drink scene has a plethora of choices. If you're downtown, you could stop by Annata Wine Bar on Bellevue Avenue where they have tapas, a large list of wines, and delicious cocktails. Depending on the night, you might even catch some live jazz. For an Italian night, Joe Italiano's Maplewood is a well-known local spot. You can also catch the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society's Feast Week during the summer, which celebrates Italian culture and has many carnival-like attractions. If spirits are more your style, you can visit Blue Rascal Distillery over on West End Avenue. It's a craft distillery, and they make tasty blueberry brandy and blueberry liqueur using fruit from right there in the area. For beer lovers, Chimney Rustic Ales on Horton Street is a brewery in Downtown Hammonton that serves up handcrafted beers.
If you're looking for more variety, you can try El Nuevo Mariachi Loco for some Mexican food. For American-style bites, Henri's Hotts Barbeque is a good bet, or if you're in the mood for Asian, Eastern Phoenix is another great restaurant. For a taste of Italy, you can head over to Bagliani's, which is a family-run marketplace that imports Italian products, as well as using regional ingredients.
After you're nice and full, head over to Hammonton's Art District where you and the family can see different galleries like the Noyes Gallery (in the Noyes Museum of Art), take classes at the Hammonton Art Center, or watch a show at the Eagle Theatre. If you're wanting to stay outside, the New Jersey Pinelands National Reserve has different whimsical woodland trails with fun fairy houses tucked among towering trees. It's also just a great place for nature walking, bird watching, camping, and fishing.
Staying in the 'blueberry capital of the world' and how to get there
When you're heading to Hammonton, you'll find it tucked away in South Jersey, pretty much right between Philadelphia, and Atlantic City. This spot makes it quite easy to get to from either city. If you're coming from Philadelphia, you're looking at about 35 miles, which will be around a 45-minute drive. If Atlantic City is your starting point (after hopefully winning big in the casinos), it's a bit closer, around 32 miles, and you can expect that drive to take about 35 minutes.
When you're wanting to stay in Hammonton, there are a couple smaller hotels in the area to choose from. The Martinn is a modern boutique with 12 suites and is close to the Hammonton Arts Center (about a mile away). You can also book a room at the Red Carpet Inn & Suites for affordable and recognizable stays.
If you'd rather not drive, public transportation is a solid option for getting to Hammonton. You can save tons of money on a train ride to New Jersey when you hop on the New Jersey Public Transit, which goes right into the Hammonton station in the downtown area. If you're starting on New Jersey's coast is also famous for its lively boardwalks and being home to the best beaches in Atlantic City. Taking the train is a great choice from there, as it will take you around 35 minutes with a one-way ticket, which costs $5.75. If you're coming from Philadelphia's 30th Street Station, it'll take about an hour, and a one-way ticket to Hammonton will cost you $9.20.