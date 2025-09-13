Georgia's 'Highest And Coolest City' Hides In The Blue Ridge Mountains With Exhilarating Views And Outdoor Fun
Not only does Sky Valley, Georgia, have an enticing name that sounds like a level on a Super Mario Bros. video game, but the under-the-radar town is also an outdoor enthusiast's dream. Sitting at an elevation of 3,500 feet, Sky Valley has sweeping views and holds the title of Georgia's highest city. The elevation also makes it the state's coolest town, with midsummer averages hovering around 69 degrees Fahrenheit. The surrounding forests offer numerous incredible hiking trails that lead to waterfalls and scenic overlooks, stretching as far as the eye can see.
The region is also home to several gem mines, offering visitors the chance to try their luck sifting through precious stones. It's an outstanding place for fishing, whitewater rafting, and kayaking. Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains near the Georgia-North Carolina border, Sky Valley is just a 30-minute drive to Tallulah Gorge, an awe-inspiring state park that's considered the "Niagara Of The South." In addition to the incredible outdoor adventures surrounding the town, Sky Valley offers charming local shops and restaurants for visitors to explore.
Things to do in Sky Valley
Sky Valley shines when it comes to hiking, with trails leading through the surrounding mountains, including a route to Rabun Bald, Georgia's second-highest peak. Those interested in overnight hiking can explore the Bertram Trail, a 35-mile path that winds around the mountain and along the Chattooga River. The region is home to more than 100 secluded waterfalls, including 17 in Rabun County that are open to the public — many of which you'll likely have all to yourself. Mud Falls Creek is one of the most accessible, with a 100-foot drop, while just over the border in North Carolina, Dry Falls allows visitors to walk behind the cascading water.
Families visiting the area will often enjoy the region's gem mines. Kids can get buckets of dirt and sift through them on a sluice in hopes of finding treasures to take home. The Primitive Gem Mine also has a small farm with goats and rabbits, and kayaking trips are available in warmer months. The Chattooga River is also popular for whitewater rafting, with family-friendly Class II and III rapids as well as more challenging Class IV and V routes. Some outfitters, like Southeastern Expeditions, offer overnight, multi-day rafting trips for extended river adventures.
When hunger strikes and it's time for a break from the outdoors, the Sky Valley area has several local restaurants, including Blue Hound Barbecue in Dillard and the kitchen at Julep Farms, which serves brunch, lunch, and dinner with ingredients straight from the farm. If you're in the mood for some shopping, there are a number of antique shops, local boutiques, farm stands, markets, and art galleries.
Planning a trip to Sky Valley
River Vista Resort and Campground is the perfect spot for RVers and also offers rental cabins. Or, if you prefer to camp in a park, Tulluah Gorge State Park has both tent and RV sites, as does Moccasin Creek State Park, often described as a family-friendly park "where spring spends the summer." Another option is Andy's Trout Farm, about a 20-minute drive from Sky Valley, which combines outdoor fun and overnight accommodations. Andy's makes the perfect base camp, with fishing trips, waterfall hikes, and swimming holes accessible right from the property, plus cozy cabins and campsites.
Sky Valley is tucked in the mountains, so you'll need your own transportation to get around. The town is situated off U.S. Route 246, which features a breathtaking scenic overlook. Although several general aviation airports are nearby, the most convenient commercial option is Asheville Regional Airport, about an hour and 40 minutes' drive from Sky Valley. Alternatively, the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is just over two hours away. Greenville, South Carolina, is also a stop on Amtrak service, and makes a worthwhile day trip, with a flower-filled, waterfall park serving as the "heart of downtown."