Georgia's 'Highest And Coolest City' Hides In The Blue Ridge Mountains With Exhilarating Views And Outdoor Fun

Sky Valley shines when it comes to hiking, with trails leading through the surrounding mountains, including a route to Rabun Bald, Georgia's second-highest peak. Those interested in overnight hiking can explore the Bertram Trail, a 35-mile path that winds around the mountain and along the Chattooga River. The region is home to more than 100 secluded waterfalls, including 17 in Rabun County that are open to the public — many of which you'll likely have all to yourself. Mud Falls Creek is one of the most accessible, with a 100-foot drop, while just over the border in North Carolina, Dry Falls allows visitors to walk behind the cascading water.

Families visiting the area will often enjoy the region's gem mines. Kids can get buckets of dirt and sift through them on a sluice in hopes of finding treasures to take home. The Primitive Gem Mine also has a small farm with goats and rabbits, and kayaking trips are available in warmer months. The Chattooga River is also popular for whitewater rafting, with family-friendly Class II and III rapids as well as more challenging Class IV and V routes. Some outfitters, like Southeastern Expeditions, offer overnight, multi-day rafting trips for extended river adventures.

When hunger strikes and it's time for a break from the outdoors, the Sky Valley area has several local restaurants, including Blue Hound Barbecue in Dillard and the kitchen at Julep Farms, which serves brunch, lunch, and dinner with ingredients straight from the farm. If you're in the mood for some shopping, there are a number of antique shops, local boutiques, farm stands, markets, and art galleries.