Georgia's 'Niagara Of The South' Is An Awe-Inspiring State Park With Majestic Waterfalls And Mountains

The Peach State is home to some of the most dramatic canyons in the eastern United States, including Providence Canyon, Georgia's "Little Grand Canyon," an uncrowded geological wonder, and the impressive Tallulah Gorge. The mighty gorge is just one of the sights to see at Tallulah Gorge State Park. One of the most iconic activities is crossing the suspension bridge that hangs 80 feet above the rocky gorge floor. This breathtaking walk provides panoramic views of the waterfalls and surrounding cliffs. For those craving more adventure, bring your own canoe or kayak or rent them for ranger-led programs at the Tallulah Falls Lake.

There are more than 20 miles of trails ranging from easy to moderate. Get there early for access to the gorge floor, a pass that's limited to 100 guests per day, offering the chance to scramble over boulders, wade through streams, and feel the rush of the waterfalls up close. For something less strenuous, hike the rim trails, like the Shortline Trail, for stunning overlooks or picnic near serene wooded areas.

If you're lucky enough to visit during the spring or fall for the park's whitewater releases, you'll witness elite kayakers navigating the challenging rapids. With so much to do, Tallulah Falls combines natural beauty with outdoor fun, making it a must-visit for anyone passing through the northeast corner of Georgia.