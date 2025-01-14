Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains Boast A Family-Friendly State Park 'Where Spring Spends The Summer'

Mountain getaways appeal to many, but sometimes they conjure images of Black Diamond ski slopes and sheer precipices. If you want to share the escape with young children and elderly relatives, you're likely dubious of these challenges, opting instead for lower-key vacations that involve fewer chances for unwelcome excitements. But instead of sticking to the flatlands and beaches this summer, consider a trip to the foothills of the Georgia mountains. Here, family-friendly fun means easy hiking trails, mellow country walks, relaxing waterfalls, and peaceful lake fishing.

Located on Lake Burton in northeast Georgia, Moccasin Creek State Park is the perfect spot for a family escape. The park has camping options, and cabin rentals are available around the lake if you aren't bringing an RV. There's easy access to hiking trails, fishing for the whole family, and a central location that puts you at arm's length from some of the region's best activities, like the family-friendly train ride out of Blue Ridge.

The park describes itself as "where spring spends the summer," which is accurate since average temperatures here stay below 85, even during the hottest months. Cool breezes off the lake and fresh mountain air make the park feel like an oasis from the otherwise sweltering Southern summers. And winters are wonderfully mild, with evening lows seldom dipping below freezing.