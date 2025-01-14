Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains Boast A Family-Friendly State Park 'Where Spring Spends The Summer'
Mountain getaways appeal to many, but sometimes they conjure images of Black Diamond ski slopes and sheer precipices. If you want to share the escape with young children and elderly relatives, you're likely dubious of these challenges, opting instead for lower-key vacations that involve fewer chances for unwelcome excitements. But instead of sticking to the flatlands and beaches this summer, consider a trip to the foothills of the Georgia mountains. Here, family-friendly fun means easy hiking trails, mellow country walks, relaxing waterfalls, and peaceful lake fishing.
Located on Lake Burton in northeast Georgia, Moccasin Creek State Park is the perfect spot for a family escape. The park has camping options, and cabin rentals are available around the lake if you aren't bringing an RV. There's easy access to hiking trails, fishing for the whole family, and a central location that puts you at arm's length from some of the region's best activities, like the family-friendly train ride out of Blue Ridge.
The park describes itself as "where spring spends the summer," which is accurate since average temperatures here stay below 85, even during the hottest months. Cool breezes off the lake and fresh mountain air make the park feel like an oasis from the otherwise sweltering Southern summers. And winters are wonderfully mild, with evening lows seldom dipping below freezing.
Fun and relaxation at Moccasin Creek and Lake Burton
Moccasin Creek State Park is located on the west side of Lake Burton near Clarkesville, Georgia. The drive from Atlanta takes a little over two hours. It's an excellent place to camp, with 53 RV or tent campsites. Unlike other mountain destinations, it's relatively flat, making maneuvering large RVs easier. Another bonus is that it's more accessible for wheelchairs or tikes riding their trikes. Additionally, the 32-acre park features an accessible fishing pier, picnic area, observation tower, and kid's playground.
The 2,800-acre lake is one of the park's biggest draws, boasting a boat ramp and dock, plus kayak, canoe, and stand-up paddleboard rentals. Beyond sightseeing and playing, the lake is popular with anglers. Inside the park's boundaries, fishing is reserved only for seniors over 65, children under 11, and persons with disabilities. A fish hatchery opposite the park keeps the lake stocked with brown trout. Lake Burton is also known for its bass and catfish, and there's even a fish tale of a record-breaking 47-pound stripper caught here in 1988.
Mountain walks and easy hikes are also popular around the park. A 1.9-mile hiking trail leads north along Moccasin Creek to pretty Hemlock Falls. All Trails rates the trail as easy, and many people enjoy it with kids and pets. Another popular trail in the surrounding Chattahoochee National Forest starts from the Wildcat Creek Campground. The easy 0.9-mile-long trail follows a forestry road and takes you along the creek to the picturesque Sliding Rock.
Exploring the North Georgia mountains and beyond
The park is situated on the western side of Lake Burton, a winding and pretty reservoir that seems to stretch on and on. Private homes and vacation cabin rentals line its shores. Nearby, the towns of Clarkesville and Clayton have an assortment of restaurants, museums, art galleries, and antique shops. The Miles Through Time Automotive Museum in Clarkesville will thrill car enthusiasts young and old, while mom and dad will likely enjoy some time unwinding at the area's trendy wineries.
Heading farther afield in the Chattahoochee National Forest and surrounding mountains will reveal dozens of other hiking and waterfall viewing opportunities. Within an hour's drive of the park, you'll also find Minnehaha Falls, Tallulah Falls, Panther Creek, and High Shoal Falls. It's less than two hours to Cherokee, North Carolina, and the start of America's favorite drive on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
The Georgia mountains are popular year-round, whether your family is looking for a cooler getaway during summer or a spot for winter solitude during the holidays. It's an easy commute from cities like Atlanta, Athens, or Columbia, and it puts you a stone's throw from mountain hotspots like the national forest known as the "Yosemite of the East." Moccasin Creek State Park is open year-round. Parking is $5 per vehicle, and camping reservations start at $38 per night.