Louisiana's Island State Park Is A Hidden Treasure Trove Of Marshes And Swamps For An Authentic Outdoor Escape

Louisiana may be the best known for its most famous street and vibrant adult playground, Bourbon Street, but it's also home to a wide array of state parks, and one of the more unique might just be Palmetto Island State Park. In a state known mostly for its marshes and swamps, Palmetto Island State adds a jungle vibe, a great complement to the Louisiana woodlands playground and scenic forest of Tunica Hills right outside Baton Rouge.

Palmetto Island State Park really isn't like most forests you've ever been to, especially in the United States. The spiky palmetto plants throughout (which give the park its name make) make it feel like some divine jungle-forest hybrid. Then to make it even better, there are green bodies of marshy water around to drive home the fact that this is a swamp. After all, this is still Louisiana, the Bayou State , and the bayou around the Vermilion River in Palmetto Island makes this nature park feel uniquely Louisiana. The verdant scenery of the state park is the authentic result of the fact that it was set aside in 1981 but didn't open until 2010, allowing the nature to really grow.

Whether you prefer to spend your outdoor escape on a boat, on a hike, on a bike, or on a sightseeing search for wildlife, Palmetto Island State Park has what you're looking for. While you could explore it pretty well in a day, spending the night at their cabins or campground is a great way to take in all this authentic and diverse park has to offer.