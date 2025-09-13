One Of The 'World's Most Beautiful Airports' Is An Architectural Marvel With Excellent Eats
Airports are usually built with one primary mission: to move travelers from A to B safely and efficiently. However, they also happen to be the first impression international visitors get of a country. And Japan — famous for its sleek, high-tech design and trendy architect-designed public spaces — takes this responsibility seriously. That's why it's no surprise that Japan's third-largest city, Osaka, is home to Kansai International Airport (KIX) — an architectural marvel recently named one of the "World's Most Beautiful Airports" in the 2025 Prix Versailles architecture awards. Even better? Osaka's reputation as "Japan's Kitchen," as well as for being one of Asia's top foodie destinations, extends into its airport, where travelers can find some excellent eats before takeoff.
Kansai International Airport was originally designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano, the same mastermind who later designed The Shard in London in 2012. While Piano set the vision for the modern airport back in 1994, the recent renovation was led by a design firm called Populous. The airport's revamped Terminal 1 opened in 2025 after seven years under construction, streamlining the flow of passengers and allowing the terminal to accommodate an additional 25% of travelers.
Handling around 30 million annual passengers, Kansai ranks among the world's busiest airports. Originally designed to service 50% domestic and 50% international flights, shifting travel patterns meant that global traffic spiked to 80% by 2016. This shift highlighted the need for a major efficiency overhaul — and the new renovations did just that. For starters, smart line management systems have been implemented to ease crowds, opening just in time for an influx of travelers visiting for the 2025 World Expo. As a result, the terminal can now move up to 6,000 passengers each hour, with automatic flapping gates that direct travelers into different lanes depending on live traffic feeds.
A combination of minimalism and high-tech architecture
When most people envision an airport terminal, clinical textures and harsh lighting come to mind. Kansai's redesign breaks away from this traditional formula. Instead of the usual grey railings, silver accents and glossy cold floors, the new terminal embraces a softer, more neutral palette that sets a calmer mood for the space. The original terminal was the perfect example of the high-tech architecture movement, one of the most memorable styles of the 20th century. While the sweeping curved silver roof and 1.1-mile-long terminal — the longest airport terminal in the world to this day — remain intact, the interiors have been completely reimagined and revitalized to pay homage to Japan's culture and heritage.
While Piano's vision was a tough act to follow, the redesign held up its end of the bargain. In an effort to bring a more traditional Japanese ambiance, Populous incorporated hues of brown leather, shoji-inspired divider walls and lighting, and warm wooden accents. Working around the existing glass and metal modern style, the new design has brought a softer and more welcoming feel to the space. Highlights include wood flooring, 360-degree screens displaying meditative visuals like tranquil koi ponds, and plenty of greenery.
Kansai International Airport's Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 handle both international and domestic flights, serving as the primary gateway for Osaka, Kyoto, and Nara — three of Japan's most iconic west coast cities. Operating 24 hours a day, the airport connects to 91 cities in 25 countries, with more than 220 flights each day. For American travelers, nonstop Japan Airlines flights link Kansai directly with both San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Kansai International Airport has dozens of restaurants
The standout highlight of Kaisa's renovation is the new departure lounge and retail-dining area. Expanded by 60%, this reimagined space now houses 13 duty-free shops, trendy cafes, and a food court that brings a taste of Japanese street food into the airport. Here, travelers can sample ramen-to-order, dig into hand-pulled udon noodles, or enjoy fresh-made sushi moments before boarding their flight.
Travelers leaving the country can also make sure their last meal in Japan is a standout. With more than fifteen restaurants and cafes in Terminal 1 alone, highlights include the Dior Cafe, one of just a handful in the world serving dishes inspired by Dior's flagship cafe in Paris. For a more traditional option, Tsukiji Magoemon is an authentic sushi restaurant led by a Michelin-star chef who selects ingredients from the greater Kansai region. For homemade udon noodles, Kineya Mugimaru is the spot. It's casual and understated, with flavors that far surpass expectations.
Instead of a standard food court, the terminal has street-food-inspired food stalls collectively known as Tasty Street. Selling different types of Japanese cuisine, there's a shared seating area that feels more like Osaka's bustling food markets than a departure hall. Located before immigration, on the second floor of Terminal 1, Tasty Street is open to everyone, not just ticket holders. Here, you'll find ramen, rolled omelets, fried chicken, miso soup, and grab-and-go bento boxes. Local chain restaurant 551Horai is famous for its bao buns and dim sum dishes. Takomasa Takoyaki is another highlight serving world-class takoyaki, Osaka's signature street food snack, which features grilled battered balls filled with spring onions and octopus.