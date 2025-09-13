One Of The 'World's Most Beautiful Airports' Is An Architectural Marvel With Excellent Eats

Airports are usually built with one primary mission: to move travelers from A to B safely and efficiently. However, they also happen to be the first impression international visitors get of a country. And Japan — famous for its sleek, high-tech design and trendy architect-designed public spaces — takes this responsibility seriously. That's why it's no surprise that Japan's third-largest city, Osaka, is home to Kansai International Airport (KIX) — an architectural marvel recently named one of the "World's Most Beautiful Airports" in the 2025 Prix Versailles architecture awards. Even better? Osaka's reputation as "Japan's Kitchen," as well as for being one of Asia's top foodie destinations, extends into its airport, where travelers can find some excellent eats before takeoff.

Kansai International Airport was originally designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano, the same mastermind who later designed The Shard in London in 2012. While Piano set the vision for the modern airport back in 1994, the recent renovation was led by a design firm called Populous. The airport's revamped Terminal 1 opened in 2025 after seven years under construction, streamlining the flow of passengers and allowing the terminal to accommodate an additional 25% of travelers.

Handling around 30 million annual passengers, Kansai ranks among the world's busiest airports. Originally designed to service 50% domestic and 50% international flights, shifting travel patterns meant that global traffic spiked to 80% by 2016. This shift highlighted the need for a major efficiency overhaul — and the new renovations did just that. For starters, smart line management systems have been implemented to ease crowds, opening just in time for an influx of travelers visiting for the 2025 World Expo. As a result, the terminal can now move up to 6,000 passengers each hour, with automatic flapping gates that direct travelers into different lanes depending on live traffic feeds.