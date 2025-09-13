This Family-Friendly Florida Beach Is A Secret Picnicking Paradise With Natural Sand And Clear, Shallow Waters
Florida is full of family-friendly beaches. But the Florida Keys, as Travel + Leisure pointed out in its 2025 round-up of the state's best family beaches, don't often make best-of lists. The Keys are made of ancient coral reefs, so the region's beaches are often narrow and rocky — not ideal for children — unlike, for example, the wide white-sand beaches of Florida's Sanibel Island, considered the best destination for shelling in America. There are a few notable exceptions to the rule, including the gorgeous Anne's Beach in Islamorada, a sandy stretch of coastline that's suited to family picnics and clear, calm water that's perfect for swimming with kids.
Anne's Beach, named after local environmentalist Anne Eaton, is located at the southern end of Upper Matecumbe Key on the Overseas Highway. Located on the Atlantic side of U.S. Highway 1 at Mile Marker 73 and most easily accessible by car, the natural sandy beach is free to access from sunrise to sunset.
Leave your car in one of two designated parking lots and explore the 1,300-foot wooden boardwalk that leads through the native mangroves, connecting a series of covered pavilions with picnic tables and public restrooms, all steps from the beach. The crystal-clear water is very shallow, and it's rare to see waves, so it's safe for visitors of all ages to wade in and cool off. Some people pull their beach chairs right into the water and sit down on the sand, the gentle tide washing over their legs.
Explore Anne's Beach in the Florida Keys
Covered pergolas with water views make Anne's Beach an unforgettable spot for a picnic, but you'll have to bring your own food and drinks since there are no concessions nearby. (While packing your beach bag, don't forget about sunscreen and bug spray.) Back in Islamorada, stock up on picnic supplies at Publix Supermarket or the Trading Post. If you're looking for a place for sunset drinks or dinner after a beach day, nearby Habanos Oceanfront Dining, a Cuban restaurant facing the water, is just a one-minute drive or a quick walk from Anne's Beach.
Right next door is Calossa Cove Resort & Marina, the closest lodging option. But you'll find plenty more places to eat or stay in Islamorada, a 12-minute drive north. Budget-friendly La Jolla Resort offers complimentary kayaks — a hit with families — while Pines and Palms Resort has stylish rooms and a waterfront pool with a tiki bar. If you're looking for an Upper Florida Keys escape, these spots are certainly ideal destinations for a quick and easy family spring break.
Islamorada and Anne's Beach are about an hour and a half north of Key West International Airport. However, many travelers choose to fly into Miami International, just under two hours away by car, and make the scenic drive down to the Keys on one of America's prettiest roads, surrounded by ocean waters.