South Carolina's Top Rated Resort For 2025 Is A Lowcountry Haven Of Cute Cottages, Nature, And Dolphin Cruises

Cast your mind back to a time when America's golden age of leisure reached South Carolina. An era when elegantly plated meals were enjoyed on airy verandas, and where the gentle sound of water lapping against the marshes drowned out any city noises. Now, imagine a place like this still exists today. Better yet, imagine it's just a short drive from Charleston, South Carolina's romantic city with a waterfront promenade lined with mansions. Up against a fair share of competition, The Dunlin, an Auberge Collection Resort, has recently been crowned South Carolina's top-rated resort for 2025 by Travel and Leisure. Tucked on the banks of the Kiawah River, in a tranquil part of Johns Island, The Dunlin trades the traditional hotel tower block for cute cottages, seamlessly blending refined Southern luxury with the untamed beauty of Lowcountry nature.

With a color palette inspired by the surrounding pastel-green marshland, staying here almost feels like living inside the pages of an interior magazine. And this is no accident. The resort is the brainchild of architect Robert Glazier and interior designer Amanda Lindroth, who together created 72 cottage-style guest suites, including 19 self-contained villas. Think whitewashed wooden clapboard interiors, pastel tones, and just the right amount of wicker touches to remind you that you're in the South. Cliche as it sounds, it's classic Southern elegance with a modern twist.

Staying true to its Southern charm, getting to The Dunlin is "as easy as pie." The hotel is located just across the Kiawah River from Kiawah Island on Johns Island, about a 40-minute drive from downtown Charleston. Fair warning, though: Tucked in the unspoiled salt marshes of South Carolina's coastal Lowcountry, Johns Island is quiet and has limited public transport. In other words, access to The Dunlin is exclusively by car.