South Carolina's Top Rated Resort For 2025 Is A Lowcountry Haven Of Cute Cottages, Nature, And Dolphin Cruises
Cast your mind back to a time when America's golden age of leisure reached South Carolina. An era when elegantly plated meals were enjoyed on airy verandas, and where the gentle sound of water lapping against the marshes drowned out any city noises. Now, imagine a place like this still exists today. Better yet, imagine it's just a short drive from Charleston, South Carolina's romantic city with a waterfront promenade lined with mansions. Up against a fair share of competition, The Dunlin, an Auberge Collection Resort, has recently been crowned South Carolina's top-rated resort for 2025 by Travel and Leisure. Tucked on the banks of the Kiawah River, in a tranquil part of Johns Island, The Dunlin trades the traditional hotel tower block for cute cottages, seamlessly blending refined Southern luxury with the untamed beauty of Lowcountry nature.
With a color palette inspired by the surrounding pastel-green marshland, staying here almost feels like living inside the pages of an interior magazine. And this is no accident. The resort is the brainchild of architect Robert Glazier and interior designer Amanda Lindroth, who together created 72 cottage-style guest suites, including 19 self-contained villas. Think whitewashed wooden clapboard interiors, pastel tones, and just the right amount of wicker touches to remind you that you're in the South. Cliche as it sounds, it's classic Southern elegance with a modern twist.
Staying true to its Southern charm, getting to The Dunlin is "as easy as pie." The hotel is located just across the Kiawah River from Kiawah Island on Johns Island, about a 40-minute drive from downtown Charleston. Fair warning, though: Tucked in the unspoiled salt marshes of South Carolina's coastal Lowcountry, Johns Island is quiet and has limited public transport. In other words, access to The Dunlin is exclusively by car.
Southern flavors and Lowcountry adventuring at The Dunlin
The Dunlin has three on-site restaurants. Linnette's, the main spot, prides itself on its modern take on Southern fare, using local produce (a lot from the island itself) for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Some highlights from the menu include classic bacon, egg, and cheese biscuits, and buttermilk-fried oysters.
Then, there is the Willet Room. It's the equivalent to a traditional lobby bar, but — like many things at this hotel — leveled up. This is a space to pop by unannounced for a light bite or a bespoke whiskey cocktail. With comfortable couch seating and a duck-egg-blue tone throughout the space, guests can socialize, work, or just take in the atmosphere with a coffee and pastry, or a dressed shrimp cocktail, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The third dining option, The Cove, brings laid-back luxury to the water's edge. It's set by the gorgeous riverfront swimming pool, complete with mint-green cabanas and wicker loungers to match the hote'ls overall aesthetic.
Surrounded by the unspoiled beauty of the Lowcountry's Sea Islands, The Dunlin's 2,000-acre property is brimming with things to do. Bespoke creative workshops, cocktail mixology classes, and child-friendly nature treks are just some examples of add-on experiences. Meanwhile, complimentary activities like daily s'mores by the fire, pickleball and tennis court access, and sunrise pilates and yoga classes keep the ambiance relaxed. However, the real magic happens out on the river. Guests can join charter fishing excursions (with an optional picnic lunch either in the marsh or out to sea), river adventures like kayaking or canoeing through the saltwater estuary, and the family favorite coastal safari — a river cruise that takes you into the marshes to hopefully spot dolphins and turtles going about their day.
Planning a stay at The Dunlin
When it comes to sleeping arrangements, guests are spoilt for choice. The Guest House, or the main hotel, houses the Dunlin Double Queen, the Dunlin King, and the Riverfront King — all spread across an interior of 490 feet with a private outdoor space, and an option to connect with a second room. Upgrading to a suite would mean settling into at least 740 square feet of private Southern sanctuary. With living areas, dining spaces, and even luxurious outdoor bathtubs, they're suitable for couples or families. The spacious rooms, along with the hotel's kiddies club, called Camp Dunby, and the many family-friendly activities around Kiawah Island make this one of the most family-forward luxury resorts in the Lowcountry.
The largest suite, the Sweetbay Cottage, has two king bedrooms spread across 1,605 square feet, a wraparound porch, and its own garden. With decorative touches the average hotel would skip, it feels more like staying in a perfectly-curated home than a hotel. There are even hearing and mobility accessible rooms fitted with bathroom grab rails and visual alarm systems. While prices depend on the season and the room type, The Dunlin also offers special discounts for longer stays and bookings made well in advance.
Salt marsh tours, dining, and gorgeous suites aside, another main feature is the spa, Aster. Open between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, it's inspired by Southern hospitality and uses traditional Parisian skincare products, Biologique Recherche, in its treatments. When you aren't indulging in a treatment or relaxing under the scalloped umbrellas by the pool, you can reset in the fitness center, explore 15 miles of walking trails on the property, or detox using the outdoor sauna.