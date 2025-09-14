California's Scenic Byway Stop Framed By Redwoods Is A Hub For Art, Dining, And Bold Recreation In Sonoma County
California is full of thriving, tiny towns, and countless such destinations lie in Sonoma County. From wineries to epic waterways, Sonoma County is known for its fine dining, towering redwoods, and plenty of scenic natural beauty. Amid Sonoma's gems is Occidental, California, a place that might be small, but with a personality that is anything but. This particularly historic stop along the scenic Bohemian Highway invites visitors to soak in the small town vibes, shop artisan goods, experience nature's thrills, and stay a while.
Occidental is tucked away just outside Santa Rosa, in an unassuming turn off the beaten path. At one time, Occidental was the last stop of the North Pacific Coast Railroad, but today, it has no active train station and is home to just over 1,100 people. The downtown area is small enough to walk, with window shopping down Main Street serving as one exploration opportunity, but you'll need a car to make the most of your visit.
Driving is the most scenic route to Occidental, but you can also arrive via Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa to shorten the trip. The airport is less than 30 minutes from the town of Occidental, and while it's not an international airport, STS connects to big cities like San Diego, Los Angeles, Dallas, Phoenix, and Seattle. Winter might be the best time to visit Sonoma County, including Occidental, but visit any time and you'll see why the town is a hub for art, dining, and recreation.
Indulge in art, dining, and recreation among Occidental's redwoods
You might expect a Sonoma County town this small to be lacking in the entertainment department, but that's not the case in Occidental. Though the main area of town only spans a few city blocks, with its tree-lined streets leading to dense forest and many acres of vineyards, there's plenty to do. It's tempting to start with Occidental's bold recreation options. Cycling, tennis, and hiking might be mild, but Occidental is also home to an exhilarating zipline experience that lets you get up close and personal with the massive redwoods.
Two art galleries— Neon Raspberry Art House and Laurence GlassWorks — attend Main Street, offering opportunities to experience a breadth of art in a short trip. Neon Raspberry Art House's shows invite everyone to immerse themselves in a variety of mediums from diverse artists, while Laurence GlassWorks displays glass in ways you haven't seen before.
Boutiques around town offer everything from candles and household goods to jewelry and cultural items, but art and shopping are far from the only attractions. Occidental is also home to a handful of restaurants, from Italian at Negri's to Mexican fare at El Mariachi to American classics at Howard Station Cafe. Whether you prefer organic quinoa, a burrito, or a burger, there's a dish for every preference.
Where to stay in Occidental, California
Whether you're exploring the Russian River Valley or traversing the California coast, Occidental is a creatively enticing detour. Of course, it also makes for an enduring destination of its own, so you can't go wrong with a weekend (or longer) trip. If you're looking for hotels, however, you'll want to plan ahead. Accommodations in Occidental itself are limited, with two hotels (Occidental Lodge and the Inn at Occidental) and a selection of luxury guest houses called Occidental Guesthouse.
A staple since the 1970s, Occidental Lodge has 28 rooms on offer and is walkable, in minutes, to restaurants, like Howard Station Cafe, and boutiques like Boho Bungalow. The Inn at Occidental, a few blocks away, offers guest rooms, event space, and activities like wine tasting and concerts on Sundays.
While Occidental is framed by redwoods in the hills of Sonoma County, it's not far from other day trip destinations. The town is just outside the Russian River Valley, an area rich with wineries and more recreation opportunities. The creative walkable oasis of Sebastopol is about 20 minutes east of Occidental, and the coast isn't far away, in the opposite direction.