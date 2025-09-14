California's Scenic Byway Stop Framed By Redwoods Is A Hub For Art, Dining, And Bold Recreation In Sonoma County

California is full of thriving, tiny towns, and countless such destinations lie in Sonoma County. From wineries to epic waterways, Sonoma County is known for its fine dining, towering redwoods, and plenty of scenic natural beauty. Amid Sonoma's gems is Occidental, California, a place that might be small, but with a personality that is anything but. This particularly historic stop along the scenic Bohemian Highway invites visitors to soak in the small town vibes, shop artisan goods, experience nature's thrills, and stay a while.

Occidental is tucked away just outside Santa Rosa, in an unassuming turn off the beaten path. At one time, Occidental was the last stop of the North Pacific Coast Railroad, but today, it has no active train station and is home to just over 1,100 people. The downtown area is small enough to walk, with window shopping down Main Street serving as one exploration opportunity, but you'll need a car to make the most of your visit.

Driving is the most scenic route to Occidental, but you can also arrive via Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa to shorten the trip. The airport is less than 30 minutes from the town of Occidental, and while it's not an international airport, STS connects to big cities like San Diego, Los Angeles, Dallas, Phoenix, and Seattle. Winter might be the best time to visit Sonoma County, including Occidental, but visit any time and you'll see why the town is a hub for art, dining, and recreation.