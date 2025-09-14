Do Round-The-World Plane Tickets Still Exist?
While an all-in-one trip around the world may seem like a thing of the past, it's certainly very possible to achieve in the 21st century — assuming you have the time and resources, of course. If you thought that planning a simple, single-destination trip was overwhelming, imagine planning one that spans multiple continents — especially considering that flights keep getting more and more expensive. Luckily, round-the-world plane tickets still exist, and they may just help you become the globetrotter you've always dreamed of being.
Round-the-world (or RTW for short) tickets are still offered by two types of suppliers: airline alliances and travel agencies. Star Alliance (Air Canada, All Nippon Airways, United) and Oneworld (American Airlines, British Airways, Qatar Airways) offer RTW tickets. Star Alliance even has themed itineraries, like its Iconic Film Locations plan, which takes you to Los Angeles, Paris, Rome, Mumbai, and Hong Kong. SkyTeam (Air France, KLM, Korean Air) used to offer RTW tickets, but as of this writing, it has suspended sales indefinitely.
While travelers who are ready to fly around the globe can book RTW tickets directly with airline alliances, they can also plan their multi-destination itineraries via websites such as AirTreks or directly with travel agencies. However, as you may expect, a trip around the world is not a cheap commitment in terms of time and money, and some benefits and shortcomings depend on how you decide to plan your trip. While the ease of planning RTW tickets is generally agreed upon, it does spark some debate when it comes to determining whether it's worth the value it promises to travelers.
Pros, cons, and how-to's of round-the-world plane tickets
Booking through Star Alliance or Oneworld saves you the stress of multi-destination logistics because their booking systems and agents do it all for you. There are some terms and conditions you'll need to respect: You must travel unidirectionally (East or West), your trip must have at most 16 flights, and you must stick to the airlines under the alliance's umbrella. But where alliances shine is their flexibility. While the departure ticket should be fixed at the time of booking, subsequent flights can be open-dated or adjusted. Alliance members can also use miles to pay for their ticket, and continue earning them with every flight on their round-the-world trip. Using credit card points or miles is one of the most effective ways to save money when booking flights, and if you're planning to go the distance, it can help keep costs manageable.
On the other hand, if you want to fly from Montreal to Paris and back to New York, you can book your RTW trip via a travel agency, since they will not have the rule of unidirectional flights. Travel agencies will also permit more airline options, including LCCs, meaning you could secure cheaper fares and reduce the overall cost of your trip. You also don't need to fly in and out of the same airport or country (Oneworld and Star Alliance have this condition). An RTW ticket booked through an alliance will likely start at around $4,000 and increase the more miles and countries you cover. As with all trips, it's essential to consider all your options to determine which one works best for you. Don't sleep on alternative ways to explore the world, like high-speed and sightseeing trains — maybe the world's most ambitious train trip is right for you.