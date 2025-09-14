Do Round-The-World Plane Tickets Still Exist?

While an all-in-one trip around the world may seem like a thing of the past, it's certainly very possible to achieve in the 21st century — assuming you have the time and resources, of course. If you thought that planning a simple, single-destination trip was overwhelming, imagine planning one that spans multiple continents — especially considering that flights keep getting more and more expensive. Luckily, round-the-world plane tickets still exist, and they may just help you become the globetrotter you've always dreamed of being.

Round-the-world (or RTW for short) tickets are still offered by two types of suppliers: airline alliances and travel agencies. Star Alliance (Air Canada, All Nippon Airways, United) and Oneworld (American Airlines, British Airways, Qatar Airways) offer RTW tickets. Star Alliance even has themed itineraries, like its Iconic Film Locations plan, which takes you to Los Angeles, Paris, Rome, Mumbai, and Hong Kong. SkyTeam (Air France, KLM, Korean Air) used to offer RTW tickets, but as of this writing, it has suspended sales indefinitely.

While travelers who are ready to fly around the globe can book RTW tickets directly with airline alliances, they can also plan their multi-destination itineraries via websites such as AirTreks or directly with travel agencies. However, as you may expect, a trip around the world is not a cheap commitment in terms of time and money, and some benefits and shortcomings depend on how you decide to plan your trip. While the ease of planning RTW tickets is generally agreed upon, it does spark some debate when it comes to determining whether it's worth the value it promises to travelers.