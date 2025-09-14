This Simple Costco Find Is A Durable Camping Companion Taking Your Outdoor Set-Up To The Next Level
Costco is king when it comes to great travel finds at affordable prices. Just look at the incredible deal it has on Briggs & Riley's eye-wateringly expensive luggage that airline pilots swear by, or Costco's cheap online vacation packages. However, the members-only warehouse has far more than just discounted luxury items and getaway deals. If you love camping, you probably already know to check out its seasonal selection of outdoor gear once the warm weather hits. Each spring brings an exciting new selection of innovative products from Core Equipment — bigger tents, cushier camp chairs, and now a super-solid folding table with all the bells and whistles. The Core 5 Foot FlexRail Table might be the unsung hero of your next campout: a robust, multipurpose surface you probably didn't even know you needed until you've seen it.
The lightweight powder-coated steel construction makes it perfectly portable while remaining primed to handle the elements, thanks to a UV-fade- and stain-resistant tabletop. And one of its best enhancements is an easy single-hand release lever that allows you to adjust the legs to four different heights without ever having to flip the table over. Folded up, the table's dimensions come to just 31 x 27.5 inches, and it weighs less than 30 pounds, making the FlexRail easy to stow in your car or carry through camp using the attached carrying handle. The best part? Costco members can score this next-level camping accessory for just $119.99 (at the time of this writing), giving them a whole 37% savings off the original retail value of $189.99.
FlexRail Table's smart add-ons that make camping easier
Core's manufacturing philosophy centers around providing its customers sturdy outdoor gear fitted with a host of intuitive, practical features, and they've delivered on this full force with FlexRail. The table is not just a solid piece of equipment, there to ground you on uneven terrain — it's a prep center, grill sidekick, and dining table, all in one, with an assortment of attachable accessories that will make it one of those items you automatically grab for a quick and easy camping retreat, as well as one that's indispensable on your next tailgating or beach trip.
To start with, the tabletop is divided into two surfaces: half traditional, durable plastic and half heat-resistant, ventilated steel — the perfect support for your portable grill. Core's patented FlexRail® system incorporates a four-sided lime green steel frame from which you can hang the table's accompanying accessory kit, which, out of the box, includes a trash bag holder, a condiment and spice basket, a utility bag, two cup holders, and four hooks for hanging spatulas, tongs, or other cooking tools. There's also an inbuilt bottle opener in the grill surface, a paper towel holder that folds out from one of the legs, and carabiner holes in the corners where you can clip more gear or tie your table down.
FlexRail's cleverly organized command center is easy to use, too. Oversized, pinch-free buttons ensure the frame easily latches into place every time. The single-hand height adjustment allows you to switch between 22-, 24-, 30-, and 36-inch legs, tailoring your table to cooking, prep, dining, or whatever else you need at your campsite. It's a foundational piece that you can appreciate over and over, and an upgrade to any outdoor travel scenario where you'll be cooking.