This Simple Costco Find Is A Durable Camping Companion Taking Your Outdoor Set-Up To The Next Level

Costco is king when it comes to great travel finds at affordable prices. Just look at the incredible deal it has on Briggs & Riley's eye-wateringly expensive luggage that airline pilots swear by, or Costco's cheap online vacation packages. However, the members-only warehouse has far more than just discounted luxury items and getaway deals. If you love camping, you probably already know to check out its seasonal selection of outdoor gear once the warm weather hits. Each spring brings an exciting new selection of innovative products from Core Equipment — bigger tents, cushier camp chairs, and now a super-solid folding table with all the bells and whistles. The Core 5 Foot FlexRail Table might be the unsung hero of your next campout: a robust, multipurpose surface you probably didn't even know you needed until you've seen it.

The lightweight powder-coated steel construction makes it perfectly portable while remaining primed to handle the elements, thanks to a UV-fade- and stain-resistant tabletop. And one of its best enhancements is an easy single-hand release lever that allows you to adjust the legs to four different heights without ever having to flip the table over. Folded up, the table's dimensions come to just 31 x 27.5 inches, and it weighs less than 30 pounds, making the FlexRail easy to stow in your car or carry through camp using the attached carrying handle. The best part? Costco members can score this next-level camping accessory for just $119.99 (at the time of this writing), giving them a whole 37% savings off the original retail value of $189.99.