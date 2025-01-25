Are Costco's Vacation Packages Really The Cheapest Way To Book A Trip?

If your travel bucket list is bursting but your budget is barely breathing, here's the reality check: You can't visit every dream destination overnight. According to NerdWallet's January 2025 Travel Inflation Report, travel costs have climbed 4%, outpacing the overall 2.9% inflation rate. Translation? If you want to see more of the world without breaking the bank, you'll need a game plan. Booking flights on the right days, choosing budget-friendly stays, and exploring travel package deals are all smart moves. If you're opting for the latter, here's a tip that can apparently save you hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars: Skip that meeting with your travel agent and turn to Costco. Yes, you read that right: Costco.

Who would have thought that the same warehouse club famous for cheap gas and its legendary $1.50 hot dog and soda combo also offers impressive travel deals? A Costco membership nets you access to the Costco Travel platform, where you'll find a variety of vacation packages — from all-inclusive resorts in Riviera Maya to affordable family-friendly trips to Disney World, even cruises and car rentals. If you prefer to take a DIY approach, you can also build your own package. But the real draw? The pre-made travel bundles, which come with jaw-dropping savings. Over on r/Costco, one user claimed to have scored a $5200 package that other platforms were hawking for nearly $10,000. Another saved $1700 on an Aruba trip by skipping the DIY hassle and opting for a package available on the platform.

That said, Costco Travel savings aren't guaranteed across the board, and your personal experience will still ultimately depend on your destination, so it may not be the cheapest all the time. But it's worth taking a shot anyway, as it may be your ticket to more affordable travel. Who knew your membership could take you this far — literally?