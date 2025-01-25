Are Costco's Vacation Packages Really The Cheapest Way To Book A Trip?
If your travel bucket list is bursting but your budget is barely breathing, here's the reality check: You can't visit every dream destination overnight. According to NerdWallet's January 2025 Travel Inflation Report, travel costs have climbed 4%, outpacing the overall 2.9% inflation rate. Translation? If you want to see more of the world without breaking the bank, you'll need a game plan. Booking flights on the right days, choosing budget-friendly stays, and exploring travel package deals are all smart moves. If you're opting for the latter, here's a tip that can apparently save you hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars: Skip that meeting with your travel agent and turn to Costco. Yes, you read that right: Costco.
Who would have thought that the same warehouse club famous for cheap gas and its legendary $1.50 hot dog and soda combo also offers impressive travel deals? A Costco membership nets you access to the Costco Travel platform, where you'll find a variety of vacation packages — from all-inclusive resorts in Riviera Maya to affordable family-friendly trips to Disney World, even cruises and car rentals. If you prefer to take a DIY approach, you can also build your own package. But the real draw? The pre-made travel bundles, which come with jaw-dropping savings. Over on r/Costco, one user claimed to have scored a $5200 package that other platforms were hawking for nearly $10,000. Another saved $1700 on an Aruba trip by skipping the DIY hassle and opting for a package available on the platform.
That said, Costco Travel savings aren't guaranteed across the board, and your personal experience will still ultimately depend on your destination, so it may not be the cheapest all the time. But it's worth taking a shot anyway, as it may be your ticket to more affordable travel. Who knew your membership could take you this far — literally?
Costco Travel vacation packages can reportedly save you thousands
To further illustrate just how much you can save through Costco Travel packages, get this: One TikTok user went viral showcasing a five-night stay in an overwater bungalow at a luxury resort in Bora Bora for just over $5,000 — a steal compared to the $30,000 price tag it might carry elsewhere. Another traveler booked a five-day escape to an all-inclusive resort in Cabo for under $1500. And if you think that's standard for Mexico vacations, Costco sweetened the deal with a nearly-$200 store gift card (rotisserie chicken, anyone?) and a $50 resort credit.
@nicolemsunderland
BORA BORA DEAL 🚨 #borabora #tiktoktravel #traveltips #traveldeal #fourseasonsborabora #fourseasons #overwaterbungalow #costcofinds
How does Costco pull off these deals, you ask? They employ buying teams who negotiate directly with travel companies to secure the best rates on rooms, transfers, and more. These savings are then passed on to members through carefully curated packages. Essentially, Costco acts like a travel agent — just on a massive scale. Insist on taking a DIY route? You can still save big by creating your own package thanks to Costco's partnerships with global brands like Marriott and Hyatt. Plus, if you're a Costco Executive member, you score an additional 2% cash back on your travel purchases.
But while Costco Travel is a convenient option for affordable trips, it's still wise to shop around on other platforms to ensure you're getting the best deal. Frankly, if you're dreaming of niche adventures, Costco might not be the answer. "They're unable to help with the more detailed planning services," travel planner Dan Leonard told The Washington Post. "They're also unable to help you if a problem arises with your booking, before or during travel." For unbeatable value on mainstream trips, though, Costco Travel is tough to beat. Just don't expect to use it to plan your next off-the-grid expedition.