The Eye-Wateringly Expensive Carry-On Luggage Airline Pilots Swear By You Can Score Through Costco

If you follow Rick Steves, you know his top travel advice centers around one crucial luggage rule: never check a bag. He tells travelers to pack light and stick to a carry-on alone. These bags see a lot of miles, especially for frequent travelers like Steves, so it's important to make sure you have one that will withstand all you put it through. And no one's carry-on goes the distance like a pilot's. As the head of an entire flight crew, pilots are typically in the air multiple times a week, and many want a bag that will endure through a lengthy career. For bags that will last a lifetime, many pilots opt for Briggs & Riley.

They make some of the most expensive luggage on the market. So if you're looking for something affordable, you might prefer the Riga Rolling carry-on suitcase designed by Rick Steves (which costs just $229.99 as of this publication). By comparison, Briggs & Riley's ZDX Essential 22" Carry-On Expandable Spinner costs $569, which is no sum to bat an eye at. But the key difference that makes the deal so good is that all Briggs & Riley products come with a genuine lifetime guarantee. According to their website, "Our simple as that® guarantee means if your bag is ever broken or damaged, we will repair it free of charge, no proof of purchase needed." That means you'll never have to buy another carry-on bag, ever again.

And here's the best news of all: For Costco members, the warehouse gives you a sizeable discount on several of Briggs & Riley's most popular bags. That same ZDX carry-on costs just $379.99 on Costco Next — chalking up to nearly $200 dollars in savings!