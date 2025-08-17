The Eye-Wateringly Expensive Carry-On Luggage Airline Pilots Swear By You Can Score Through Costco
If you follow Rick Steves, you know his top travel advice centers around one crucial luggage rule: never check a bag. He tells travelers to pack light and stick to a carry-on alone. These bags see a lot of miles, especially for frequent travelers like Steves, so it's important to make sure you have one that will withstand all you put it through. And no one's carry-on goes the distance like a pilot's. As the head of an entire flight crew, pilots are typically in the air multiple times a week, and many want a bag that will endure through a lengthy career. For bags that will last a lifetime, many pilots opt for Briggs & Riley.
They make some of the most expensive luggage on the market. So if you're looking for something affordable, you might prefer the Riga Rolling carry-on suitcase designed by Rick Steves (which costs just $229.99 as of this publication). By comparison, Briggs & Riley's ZDX Essential 22" Carry-On Expandable Spinner costs $569, which is no sum to bat an eye at. But the key difference that makes the deal so good is that all Briggs & Riley products come with a genuine lifetime guarantee. According to their website, "Our simple as that® guarantee means if your bag is ever broken or damaged, we will repair it free of charge, no proof of purchase needed." That means you'll never have to buy another carry-on bag, ever again.
And here's the best news of all: For Costco members, the warehouse gives you a sizeable discount on several of Briggs & Riley's most popular bags. That same ZDX carry-on costs just $379.99 on Costco Next — chalking up to nearly $200 dollars in savings!
Why pilots choose Briggs & Riley, and why Costco shoppers should choose it too
In a list of The Top 5 Suitcases Pilots Use, The Pilot Who Explores gave Briggs & Riley top ranking, calling their bags "simply the best quality." He called them out for their durability and lifetime guarantee, which has been backed up by Reddit users in the subreddit r/BuyItForLife. Apparently, Briggs & Riley bags are built using such high-quality materials and brilliantly patented design, most buyers have never even had to take advantage of the warranty. User Italophilia27 says the bag she bought 20 years ago still looks brand new (and hers is just one of many anecdotes).
Another important feature of these bags is that they're designed with the telescopic handle outside of the bag, meaning the interior packing space is flat — a small but revelational difference, especially if you hate your clothing getting wrinkled. Most of their soft-sided bags have an assortment of handy external features as well, such as a simple one-click expansion system, an accordion of pockets for storing on-hand essentials like your passport and jacket, or a tri-fold garment bag. There's even a hard-case option with an external laptop compartment.
Now if you're someone who travels infrequently, a Briggs & Riley bag may not be worth your while. But if you've ever loathed replacing your favorite suitcase when it fell apart, this pilot-approved brand is definitely for you. And with a Costco membership, you can purchase your new carry-on through Briggs & Riley's own site, using Costco's special members-only portal. Costco Next gives its members access to a curated selection of high-end products at warehouse prices. It's your chance to snag the bag pilots love, without paying full price. Costco Next currently has a selection of hard- and soft-sided luggage by Briggs & Riley to choose from.