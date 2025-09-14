Between Columbia And Fayetteville Is South Carolina's Pretty Small Town With Jazz Roots And River Views

South Carolina is a state peppered with small towns rooted in rich history and southern charm. Cheraw, straddling the border between the Carolinas, is one of the state's prettiest hidden gems. Sandwiched between Columbia, South Carolina, and Fayetteville, North Carolina – a little bit over an hour and a half drive each way – this small town is home to just under 5,000 residents. Though tiny, this destination has made a pretty big impact in the music world and is a must-visit for the postcard-worthy views of the Great Pee Dee River alone.

Cheraw's appeal runs deeper than its scenic streets and quiet pace. It is famously the birthplace of jazz legend Dizzy Gillespie, and the city still hums with musical pride. Visitors can spot tributes to Gillespie throughout town, and music continues to play a large role in the town's cultural identity.

Nature lovers are just as drawn to Cheraw for its scenic riverfront serenity, especially at Cheraw State Park. This park is home to serene walking trails, a cypress-lined lake, and one of the few golf courses you'll find in a state park. Whether you come to Cheraw for the sound of jazz or the stillness of nature, this small town is a secret treasure that leaves a lasting impression.