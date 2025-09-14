Between Columbia And Fayetteville Is South Carolina's Pretty Small Town With Jazz Roots And River Views
South Carolina is a state peppered with small towns rooted in rich history and southern charm. Cheraw, straddling the border between the Carolinas, is one of the state's prettiest hidden gems. Sandwiched between Columbia, South Carolina, and Fayetteville, North Carolina – a little bit over an hour and a half drive each way – this small town is home to just under 5,000 residents. Though tiny, this destination has made a pretty big impact in the music world and is a must-visit for the postcard-worthy views of the Great Pee Dee River alone.
Cheraw's appeal runs deeper than its scenic streets and quiet pace. It is famously the birthplace of jazz legend Dizzy Gillespie, and the city still hums with musical pride. Visitors can spot tributes to Gillespie throughout town, and music continues to play a large role in the town's cultural identity.
Nature lovers are just as drawn to Cheraw for its scenic riverfront serenity, especially at Cheraw State Park. This park is home to serene walking trails, a cypress-lined lake, and one of the few golf courses you'll find in a state park. Whether you come to Cheraw for the sound of jazz or the stillness of nature, this small town is a secret treasure that leaves a lasting impression.
A small town with a big musical impact
States like Louisiana and Tennessee often battle over which one is home to the world's number one music destination, but it's South Carolina that is actually the dark horse of American music heritage. This southern state has made a legendary mark on the jazz music scene. Enter: Dizzy Gillespie, a trumpet virtuoso and one of the founding fathers of bebop, whose explosive sound and iconic puffed cheeks changed the course of American music. This musical king was born in the small, picturesque town of Cheraw in 1917.
Gillespie's roots run deep. Today, his legacy lives on through Cheraw's public art displays, an annual jazz festival, and a statue in his honor at Gillespie Park, named after — you guessed it — the legend himself. The jazz celebration typically takes place in mid-October, when the town comes alive with rhythm.
During the festival, musicians blare tunes through the streets, inviting locals and visitors alike to sway, dance, and pay tribute to one of jazz's greatest innovators. Local schools celebrate Gillespie's contributions, and small businesses often host jazz performances throughout the year. It's a town that doesn't just remember its musical history but actively nurtures it, keeping Gillespie's spirit in residents' thoughts for generations to come.
Experience riverfront bliss in Cheraw
While the music scene keeps the town culturally vibrant, the Great Pee Dee River offers naturally scenic views, giving locals and visitors a space to relax, reflect, and reconnect. South Carolina has many overlooked riverside state parks with gorgeous water banks and hiking trails, but if you step into Cheraw State Park, you'll be shocked that you almost missed this tiny wonder.
This 7,000-acre park is a hidden treasure teeming with natural beauty. Whether you're paddling across Lake Juniper in a kayak, hiking through pine forests, or spotting wildlife along the wetlands, the park offers a peaceful escape into nature. It's also home to one of the few golf courses located inside a state park, an 18-hole course wrapped in quiet woodlands and riverside breezes.
Picnic areas, boat rentals, and shady trails make it easy to spend the entire day outdoors, unplugged and fully present. Cheraw might seem like a stop along the way from one big city to the next, but it's a culturally rich town you'll be happy you didn't miss. Want to learn more about scenic parks located near Fayetteville? Check out North Carolina's lovely park with scenic trails and river views.