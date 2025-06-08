Nestled Between Fayetteville And Raleigh Is North Carolina's Lovely Park With Scenic Trails And River Views

Raven Rock State Park has a bit of everything. From hiking and biking to horseback trails and fishing, there's no shortage of ways to spend your time in the wild. Be sure to follow all rules and restrictions, however, as trails might close seasonally. You'll also want to follow Leave No Trace principles to keep the park as gorgeous as you found it.

One of the most scenic trails for hikers is the Campbell Creek and Lanier Falls Loop. It's one of the longer options at just under 5 miles, but you'll wind your way past many of the best spots in the park. Though it won't take you by the eponymous Raven Rock, you'll witness hidden streams, a unique drop-off in the river (Lanier Falls), and more than a few rocky bluffs and shoals along Campbell Creek. The trail starts near the visitor's center, so be sure to pop in to learn more about what makes Raven Rock so special.

Of course, you'll also want to wander down the Raven Rock Loop Trail, as it takes you to the 150-foot rock formation the park was named after. There's a bit of a descent to get to the bottom of Raven Rock, but most hikers find it to be well worth the 282-feet of elevation change. It's not nearly as difficult as one of America's most dangerous hikes, but be sure to know your limits and turn around if needed. Looking for a different kind of excursion? Check out the tubing and kayaking programs offered by the nearby Cape Fear Adventures.