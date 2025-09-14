The Rude Luggage Behavior You Really Should Avoid At The Airport
There are plenty of common mistakes people make when going to an airport, especially if it's their first time, and there is one surprisingly rude behavior that often goes unnoticed but happens quite often: being an airport seat-hogger. This is the traveler who claims multiple seats, often using bags, jackets, or carry-ons to reserve space, leaving others scrambling for a spot to rest or wait. In fact, Refundor, an airline compensation company, claims it is one of the 10 things you should never do at an airport.
While it might seem harmless to keep your belongings close, this habit creates unnecessary tension. Airports are public spaces designed for everyone's comfort and efficiency. Occupying seats with luggage poses a massive inconvenience. Of course, when the airport is empty, this isn't really an issue, but if the terminal is crowded, taking up prime real estate with your luggage means someone else might have nowhere to sit. Small acts of consideration go a long way in keeping the airport experience smooth for everyone. Next time you're waiting for a flight, put yourself in someone else's shoes and think about how badly you'd want to sit down after waiting in a long security line and finally making it to your gate.
Easy ways to ensure you're not an airport seat-hogger
Airport seat-hoggers have actually become quite the phenomenon, and they show up in various ways. There could be a passenger who lies across three seats at the gate, or the one who barricades the walkway between seats with their luggage. In fact, Redditors have created a thread on what to do if they notice this behavior in the airport. Many say they call the behavior out and try to snag the seat anyway, but there are ways to ensure you're avoiding conflict altogether. First and foremost, consolidation is key. If you're an over-packer, some airport hacks will give you fewer things to carry and help you avoid luggage fees, like investing in a duty-free bag, so you can stuff your extra essentials in it.
Another tip is to plan your seating strategically. Choose seats in non-crowded areas so you don't have to worry about moving your things if you choose to put them on a chair next to you. Ultimately, being mindful of your luggage and how you use public spaces ensures a smoother experience for everyone. Travel is already stressful enough; these small adjustments can go a long way in avoiding tension and making your journey and everyone else's more enjoyable.
