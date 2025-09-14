Just West Of Manhattan Is An Affordable New Jersey Hub With Artisanal Eats And Riverside Parks

Newark is a city of diverse cultures, and for any visiting foodie this means excellent world cuisines, often delivered by chefs and owners sharing dishes the recipes of which have been in their family for generations. It's a prospect that no serious food lover could turn down. For example, Konoz was named one of the 21 best Puerto Rican restaurants in New Jersey by NJ.com. This family-run establishment reflects the owner's Puerto Rican roots, serving classics such as pernil — succulent slow-roasted pork shoulder — and mofongo and trifongo dishes of sweet mashed plantain. Forno's of Spain, ranked the third-best restaurant in Newark on Tripadvisor, has been in operation since 1980, with its offerings of Spanish cuisine including a full tapas menu, paella, and a selection of fine European wines. For a romantic dinner, Tripadvisor's top-rated restaurant, Spanish Tavern, is New Jersey's oldest Spanish restaurant, also specializing in paella and seafood with a classy ambience. Brazilian cuisine is also well represented in Newark — check out the rodízio restaurant Brasilia Grill for a great salad bar, excellent grilled meats, and terrific sangria. All of those restaurants are located in Newark's most flavorful Ironbound neighborhood.

If you're looking for a more low-key dining experience, Hobby's Delicatessen & Restaurant has served the people of Newark for over a century. It was originally founded to provide traditional Eastern European dishes to the city's growing migrant population, and today it is considered one of the must-try eateries in the city and one of the best delicatessens in America. Be sure to try the corned beef, which is cured in-house. For comforting pub food, you need to try Bello's Pub and Grill, which bills itself as Newark's first gastropub. The menu is a total crowdpleaser, with delicious burgers, tacos, wings, and inventive specials, while the pub itself is home to around 130 beers to sample.