5 Affordable Michelin-Starred Restaurants In New York City That Won't Break The Bank

Although one of New York City's nicknames is "the city that never sleeps," it should probably be changed to "the city that never stops eating." Food is a crucial component of life in the Big Apple, as you're never too far from a delicious, potentially world-class restaurant. For example, Stone Street is one of New York's oldest streets full of outdoor eateries. The city is home to over 60 Michelin-starred restaurants, illustrating its capacity for gourmet meals.

Best of all, while many Michelin restaurants are known for having expensive menus, not all of them will shrivel your wallet. To that end, we've compiled five of the most affordable Michelin spots within the city. Each of these places has one star, which is defined on the Michelin Guide's website as "High-quality cooking, Worth a stop!." When compiling this list, we tried to incorporate a variety of cuisines and chose restaurants with multiple menu options so you can pick and choose what you want rather than a pre-fixe dining experience. So, get your bib on and take a walking-eating tour of this iconic city.