The Biggest Mistake Guests Make When Booking Airbnbs, According To Hosts

When booking an Airbnb, it's a good idea to make a list of things that are important to you and then cross-reference that list against potential properties. For example, if you are traveling to a hot climate and aren't used to high temperatures, you'll want to check the Airbnb listing to see if it has AC. Nothing is worse than returning to a hot room after being out all day in the scorching sun.

People who work while they are traveling, such as digital nomads, know how important it is to have reliable internet in their accommodation. If the host hasn't added their internet speed to the listing, you can always message them and request exact bandwidth numbers. This may seem pushy to some, but if you're spending most of your day working at the accommodation, reliable internet is a must. A proper desk and chair also go a long way for those sitting for extended hours. Another must is natural light, as the right ambience creates a comfortable work environment.

It's also important to read Airbnb policies carefully. If you have read the full description in advance, but still feel the property didn't live up to its promises, you may want to cancel. However, Airbnb doesn't require refunds regarding things the host can't control, such as the location, unforeseen weather, or road closures. Also, the refund you receive varies depending on when you cancel before a stay, and this policy is left up to the discretion of hosts. If you're having a problem with your Airbnb listing, communicate with the host immediately, and reach out to Airbnb support if the host is unresponsive. If all else fails, you may have to cut your losses.