This Quiet Oklahoma Town Is A Laid-Back Hideaway With Wildflower-Flecked Trails And Cozy Camping
With a population of less than 1,000, the tiny Oklahoma city of Talihina is known for its friendliness and folksy charm. As one resident shared on Niche, a platform that ranks various neighborhoods across the country, the community is "nice, quiet, friendly" and, of course, small, with a length just shy of one square mile. "Everyone here knows each other and is always willing to lend a helping hand," the Talihina dweller continued.
If that's not a big enough draw, the town is also a remote wilderness hideaway. Nestled in southeast Oklahoma, Talihina can be found in the heart of the Choctaw Nation in the Kiamichi Valley. The scenic region is flanked by the Winding Stair and Kiamichi ridges of the larger Ouachita Mountains. In addition to Broken Bow Lake, Oklahoma's so-called "most beautiful lake," the area is dotted with many rushing bodies of water, as well as lofty swaths of hardwood and shortleaf pine trees of the nearby Ouachita National Forest. Needless to say, cozy campgrounds and opportunities for outdoor recreation are pretty easy to come by.
Talihina is also one of the most mesmerizing places to see flowers in bloom, so if you want to see the town come alive, plan to visit in the spring or summer. You'll find plenty of wildflower-flecked trails to roam in the neighboring Talimena State Park, including the sprawling 223-mile Ouachita National Recreation Trail, the trailhead of which is only about a 10-minute drive from Talihina. The ever-changing autumn leaves are just as vibrantly spectacular. You can see the year-end colors on display at the Talihina Fall Foliage Festival, an annual event that has live entertainment, food booths, and various arts and crafts activities.
Best camping spots near Talihina
Pack your best camping gear for a comfortable night outdoors because Talihina is where travelers go to get in touch with nature. Talimena State Park has several RV sites and designated spots where you can pitch a tent, all of which can be reserved online. The grounds also feature picnic shelters with grills and tables, as well as a playground for the little ones.
And did we mention the views? The state park houses an entrance to the Talimena National Scenic Drive, a 54-mile road that boasts postcard-worthy views of the Ouachita National Forest and verdant mountain ranges. The picturesque drive begins at the junction of U.S. Highway 271 and Oklahoma Highway 1, connecting Talihina and the city of Mena in Arkansas. Buckle up, and enjoy the ride.
Black Bear Ridge is another great local camping option, especially if you want to brave the Oklahoma wilds in a rustic cabin. Just be sure to bring your own bedding. There are also RV hookups, or you can opt to become one with nature in the primitive camping space. Horse Heaven Ranch and its array of 1- and 2-bedroom cabins with adjacent barns is also great if you're traveling with horses in tow. If you'd prefer to camp with a lake view, the Potato Hills Central Campground in the nearby town of Clayton is only about 20 miles away. It sits on the banks of Sardis Lake, a massive reservoir that spans more than 14,000 acres.
Explore the history of Talihina
Talihina may be small, but there's still plenty to see around this LeFlore County town. Tour the Bigfoot Museum of Oklahoma on Veterans Avenue to learn all about the state's riveting Sasquatch folklore, then head over to the Kiamichi Valley War Memorial on the other side of town. Once you've worked up an appetite, grab a booth at Treats & Treasures. The old-school eatery serves up classic diner staples, including burgers, ice cream floats, and pop straight from an old-fashioned soda fountain.
If you don't mind driving, make time to visit the Tuskahoma Capitol Museum in the nearby unincorporated community of Tuskahoma. It's only about a 20-minute drive away and will give you the chance to step back into Talihina's past. Although the town was incorporated in 1905, its roots stretch back to the late 1800s. The town was initially established as part of the Choctaw Nation. At that time, it was called Tully-Hena, a phrase from the Choctaw language that means "iron road," which was a nod to an old railroad that once ran through the area.
The Tuskahoma Capitol Museum has many exhibits diving deep into the area's Indigenous history. The red-bricked building was built in 1884, and it even served as the capital of the Choctaw Nation. The museum is available to tour Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is open on Saturdays from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Best of all, admission is free.