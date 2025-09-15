Avoid This Common Trip-Ruining Mistake If You Find Your Lost Passport

After you've rummaged through drawers, searched through your old luggage, and torn apart your house looking for your passport, there comes a point when you must accept that it's missing. While reporting it lost is the right thing to do, know that you won't automatically get a new one. You still have to apply in person in order to get a replacement passport, and you'll need to submit forms DS-64 and DS-11 whether you find it or not. If you do stumble across it after you've reported it lost, you should submit it to the Consular Lost and Stolen Passport Unit (CLASP). Don't try to use it, because once you've reported it, it won't be valid for international travel.

Once you apply for your new passport, it could take a couple of weeks for the U.S. Department of State to process your request. At that point, you can easily check the status of your passport application. At the time of writing, current processing times are four to six weeks, but if you pay $60 extra for expedited service, you could have it in two to three weeks.

That's why it's really important to make sure you know where your passport is well before your trip — just in case you need to apply for a replacement. Even if you have insured your trip, there are some things travel insurance doesn't cover. As far as travel insurance companies are concerned, it's your job to make sure you have a valid passport. If your new passport doesn't arrive in time and you can't board your plane, they likely won't reimburse you for the money you spent on your dream vacation.